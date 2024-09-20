Transfer Tracker

Orlando City sign goalkeeper Carlos Mercado

Carlos Mercado - Orlando City - signing
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Orlando City SC have signed goalkeeper Carlos Mercado from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Orlando City B, the club announced Friday.

The 24-year-old former US youth international is under contract through 2024 with options for 2025-27.

This season, Mercado has 17 appearances for Orlando City B. He previously played for USL Championship side San Antonio FC.

"Carlos has done a great job this year with Orlando City B and has really performed well for us," Luiz Muzzi, Orlando City's EVP of soccer operations and general manager said in a release.

"With Mason Stajduhar’s injury earlier this season and Carlos’ performances with OCB, the opportunity has opened up where we don’t have to look outside the club to fill that position, and can give a young goalkeeper an opportunity to continue developing and pushing our current goalkeeping corps. Carlos has shown us that he has the talent and work ethic to deserve that opportunity this season."

With the Lions, Mercado adds depth alongside Peruvian international Pedro Gallese and homegrown Javier Otero. Stajduhar is out for the year with a broken leg.

Orlando are fourth in the Eastern Conference, on pace for a fifth-straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Orlando City SC Jose Carlos Mercado

Related Stories

Seattle Sounders sign Jackson Ragen to contract extension
Charlotte FC sign Nathan Byrne to contract extension
Minnesota United sign Michael Boxall to contract extension
More News
More News
MLS: League of the No. 10 | Offside with Taylor Twellman
Offside with Taylor Twellman

MLS: League of the No. 10 | Offside with Taylor Twellman
Why Nashville SC are showing progress under BJ Callaghan
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Why Nashville SC are showing progress under BJ Callaghan
How LAFC can return to MLS Cup contention
Voices: Joseph Lowery

How LAFC can return to MLS Cup contention
Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC

Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC
Matchday 35: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Matchday 35: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
Video
Video
Twellman's Takes: Who gets the East's final playoff spots? 
1:08

Twellman's Takes: Who gets the East's final playoff spots? 
Top storylines heading into Matchday 35 | Headlines
1:10

Top storylines heading into Matchday 35 | Headlines
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Sporting Kansas City | September 25, 2024
7:07

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Sporting Kansas City | September 25, 2024
Goal: K. Kamara vs. SKC, 109'
1:05

Goal: K. Kamara vs. SKC, 109'