Orlando City sign goalkeeper Carlos Mercado

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The 24-year-old former US youth international is under contract through 2024 with options for 2025-27.

This season, Mercado has 17 appearances for Orlando City B. He previously played for USL Championship side San Antonio FC.

"Carlos has done a great job this year with Orlando City B and has really performed well for us," Luiz Muzzi, Orlando City's EVP of soccer operations and general manager said in a release.

"With Mason Stajduhar’s injury earlier this season and Carlos’ performances with OCB, the opportunity has opened up where we don’t have to look outside the club to fill that position, and can give a young goalkeeper an opportunity to continue developing and pushing our current goalkeeping corps. Carlos has shown us that he has the talent and work ethic to deserve that opportunity this season."

With the Lions, Mercado adds depth alongside Peruvian international Pedro Gallese and homegrown Javier Otero. Stajduhar is out for the year with a broken leg.

Orlando are fourth in the Eastern Conference, on pace for a fifth-straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip.