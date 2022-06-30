Orlando City see off Nashville SC on pens, will host RBNY in Open Cup semis

Gallese's heroics in the second extra round of kicks came after Rodrigo Schlegel leveled the game in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to send the quarterfinal to extra time.

By virtue of their triumph on penalties, Orlando will host the New York Red Bulls on July 27. If they win there, they will also host the final in September against either Sacramento Republic or Sporting Kansas City.

Hany Mukhtar put Nashville ahead seven minutes after halftime when he bodied up against a defender and poked home Alex Muyl's cross from the right.