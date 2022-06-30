Orlando City see off Nashville SC on pens, will host RBNY in Open Cup semis

Pedro Gallese saved Eric Miller's penalty kick and lifted Orlando City SC into the US Open Cup semifinals with a 6-5 triumph on penalties over 10-man Nashville SC following a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night at Exploria Stadium.
Gallese's heroics in the second extra round of kicks came after Rodrigo Schlegel leveled the game in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to send the quarterfinal to extra time.
By virtue of their triumph on penalties, Orlando will host the New York Red Bulls on July 27. If they win there, they will also host the final in September against either Sacramento Republic or Sporting Kansas City.
Hany Mukhtar put Nashville ahead seven minutes after halftime when he bodied up against a defender and poked home Alex Muyl's cross from the right.
Nashville went down to 10 men when substitute Sean Davis received his second yellow card in the first minute of extra time for pulling down Facundo Torres in transition.
Next Up
- ORL: Monday, July 4 vs. D.C. United | 7 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US, DAZN in Canada)
- NSH: Sunday, July 3 vs. Portland Timbers | 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN + in the US and DAZN in Canada)