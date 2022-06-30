Orlando City see off Nashville SC on pens, will host RBNY in Open Cup semis

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

Pedro Gallese saved Eric Miller's penalty kick and lifted Orlando City SC into the US Open Cup semifinals with a 6-5 triumph on penalties over 10-man Nashville SC following a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night at Exploria Stadium.

Gallese's heroics in the second extra round of kicks came after Rodrigo Schlegel leveled the game in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to send the quarterfinal to extra time.

By virtue of their triumph on penalties, Orlando will host the New York Red Bulls on July 27. If they win there, they will also host the final in September against either Sacramento Republic or Sporting Kansas City.

Hany Mukhtar put Nashville ahead seven minutes after halftime when he bodied up against a defender and poked home Alex Muyl's cross from the right.

Nashville went down to 10 men when substitute Sean Davis received his second yellow card in the first minute of extra time for pulling down Facundo Torres in transition.

Lineups

Goals

  • 52' — NSH — Hany Mukhtar | WATCH
  • 90'+4' — ORL — Rodrigo Schlegel | WATCH

Next Up

  • ORL: Monday, July 4 vs. D.C. United | 7 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US, DAZN in Canada)
  • NSH: Sunday, July 3 vs. Portland Timbers | 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN + in the US and DAZN in Canada)
US Open Cup Nashville SC Orlando City SC

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 16 DGW Positional Rankings
How to watch and stream 2022 U.S. Open Cup
US Open Cup

MLS NEXT Pro

Transfer Tracker

National Writer: Charles Boehm

