Orlando City SC sign MLS SuperDraft selection Derek Dodson

Orlando City SC have signed Derek Dodson, who was selected eighth overall in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas to a one-year contract with club options for 2022, 2023 and 2024, it was announced Wednesday.

“We’re excited to add Derek to the group now after allowing him to return to Georgetown for a majority of his senior season,” Orlando City SC EVP of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi said in a release. “A team captain there this year and in 2019, he’s shown himself to be someone that leads from the front, has a great appetite for goal and comes in ready to put in the work for the season ahead.”