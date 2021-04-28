Orlando City SC sign MLS SuperDraft selection Derek Dodson

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: \Signing \
Orlando City SC have signed Derek Dodson, who was selected eighth overall in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas to a one-year contract with club options for 2022, 2023 and 2024, it was announced Wednesday.
“We’re excited to add Derek to the group now after allowing him to return to Georgetown for a majority of his senior season,” Orlando City SC EVP of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi said in a release. “A team captain there this year and in 2019, he’s shown himself to be someone that leads from the front, has a great appetite for goal and comes in ready to put in the work for the season ahead.”
The 22-year-old forward was the Lions first selection in the SuperDraft. The Aurora, Ill. native scored two goals and added three assists in seven appearances in his senior season at Georgetown.
In four years with the Hoyas, Dodson recorded 54 starts in 72 appearances, scoring 32 goals, including one in the team’s 2019 NCAA National Championship win and 10 total game-winners, while providing 14 assists. Dodson was a two-year captain at Georgetown, three-year First Team Big East honoree, including 2020, and the 2017 Big East Freshman of the Year.