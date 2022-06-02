Orlando City SC sign goalkeeper Mason Staduhar to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: extension
Orlando City SC have signed goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar to a contract extension that will take effect in 2023 through the 2025 season with an option for 2026, the club announced Thursday.
Staduhar, 24, joined the Lions first team in 2015 after representing their academy team at the youth levels, becoming the fourth homegrown in club history.
He has 10 appearances with Orlando in all competitions, including starting in each of their US Open Cup matches, helping Orlando advance to the quarterfinals, where they will face Nashville SC (June 29).
“Mason is someone who has always given his very best day in and day out and we’re incredibly excited to get him signed to this new deal,” Orlando City executive vice president of soccer operations and GM Luiz Muzzi said in a release.
"His talent, unwavering dedication and commitment to improving everyday is something that we absolutely love and it’s just one of the many reasons that we wanted to keep Mason in Orlando for the foreseeable future.”