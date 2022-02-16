Orlando City SC sign forward Jack Lynn

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Orlando City SC have signed forward Jack Lynn for the 2022 MLS season with options from 2023-25, the club announced Wednesday.
Lynn, 22, was Orlando’s first-round selection (No. 18 overall) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft after a distinguished four-year career at the University of Notre Dame.
“We’re thrilled to get Jack signed before the start of the season and are confident that he’s a great fit for the group,” EVP of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi said in a release. “We were excited to get him where we did in the draft and have loved the effort and dedication that we’ve seen from him this preseason, as well as how he’s fit into the group already.”
Lynn recorded 31 goals and eight assists across 79 appearances at Notre Dame. As a senior, he played a key role as the Fighting Irish won an ACC Championship before making a run to the NCAA College Cup.
A three-time All-ACC selection, Lynn earned a First Team nod in each of his junior and senior seasons, as well as United Soccer Coaches All-Region honors those same years.