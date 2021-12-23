Transfer Tracker

Orlando City SC sign defender Ruan to new deal

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Orlando City SC have signed right back Ruan to a new two-year contract with a third-year option, the club announced Thursday.

Ruan made 24 appearances (21 starts) for a backline that preserved a club-record nine shutouts in the 2021 season, and also scored his first two MLS goals during his third season in the league.

“We are very happy to have Ruan continue as a member of our club,” Orlando City EVP of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said in a statement. “In his time here, Ruan has continued to solidify his importance amongst our roster and showcased his abilities both on the defense and in the attack. We are excited to see all that he will accomplish as he continues to grow with us.”

The 26-year-old Brazilian joined the Lions on loan ahead of the 2019 MLS campaign following two seasons in Brazil’s Série B. He has made 80 appearances since his arrival, earning MLS Team of the Week honors four times and a spot on the 2020 MLS is Back Tournament Best XI.

Orlando City SC Ruan Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

Atlanta United sign midfielder Ozzie Alonso in free agency
Sources: Canada defender Alistair Johnston traded from Nashville to Montréal for $1m
Philadelphia Union acquire Julian Carranza from Inter Miami on loan
More News
More News
Atlanta United sign midfielder Ozzie Alonso in free agency
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United sign midfielder Ozzie Alonso in free agency
Former LA Galaxy captain Jonathan dos Santos signs with Club America

Former LA Galaxy captain Jonathan dos Santos signs with Club America
2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft results: Jan Gregus, Robert Beric highlight Stage 2 picks

2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft results: Jan Gregus, Robert Beric highlight Stage 2 picks
Sources: Canada defender Alistair Johnston traded from Nashville to Montréal for $1m
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Canada defender Alistair Johnston traded from Nashville to Montréal for $1m
Leeds United, AC Milan, RB Leipzig chasing USMNT, ex-Union midfielder Brenden Aaronson
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Leeds United, AC Milan, RB Leipzig chasing USMNT, ex-Union midfielder Brenden Aaronson
Orlando City SC sign defender Ruan to new deal
Transfer Tracker

Orlando City SC sign defender Ruan to new deal
More News
Video
Video
Breaking down Charlotte FC's roster ahead of their debut season
1:26:38

Breaking down Charlotte FC's roster ahead of their debut season
Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
1:20

Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:25

D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
Austin FC's McKinze Gaines is the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:13

Austin FC's McKinze Gaines is the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
More Video