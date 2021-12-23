Orlando City SC sign defender Ruan to new deal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
Orlando City SC have signed right back Ruan to a new two-year contract with a third-year option, the club announced Thursday.
Ruan made 24 appearances (21 starts) for a backline that preserved a club-record nine shutouts in the 2021 season, and also scored his first two MLS goals during his third season in the league.
“We are very happy to have Ruan continue as a member of our club,” Orlando City EVP of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said in a statement. “In his time here, Ruan has continued to solidify his importance amongst our roster and showcased his abilities both on the defense and in the attack. We are excited to see all that he will accomplish as he continues to grow with us.”
The 26-year-old Brazilian joined the Lions on loan ahead of the 2019 MLS campaign following two seasons in Brazil’s Série B. He has made 80 appearances since his arrival, earning MLS Team of the Week honors four times and a spot on the 2020 MLS is Back Tournament Best XI.