Orlando City SC Forward Nani Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 16

NEW YORK (Monday, Aug. 2, 2021) – Orlando City SC forward Nani has been voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week for Week 16 of the 2021 MLS season.
Nani scored the game-winning goal and added an assist and in Orlando City’s 3-2 win over Atlanta United at Exploria Stadium on Friday evening.
With Orlando City down a goal just before halftime, Nani delivered a corner kick into the box that was met with a header from Kyle Smith to bring the score level at 1-1 in the 43rd minute.
The Portuguese forward then rescued all three points for Orlando City with a late game-winning goal in the 87th minute. Silvester van der Water whipped in a cross from the right side, and Nani drifted between two defenders before latching onto the cross with a diving header (WATCH HERE).
With the goal, Nani moved up to tied-fifth in the standings for the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi with his eighth goal of the season. His assist to Smith’s goal also brought him up into a tie for-second in assists this season with five.
Nani and Orlando City return to action against Inter Miami on Wednesday, Aug. 4 (8 p.m. / ESPN+) before traveling to TQL Stadium to take on FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 7 (7:30 p.m. / ESPN+).
The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.