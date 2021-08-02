Orlando City SC Forward Nani Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 16

NEW YORK (Monday, Aug. 2, 2021) – Orlando City SC forward Nani has been voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week for Week 16 of the 2021 MLS season.

Nani scored the game-winning goal and added an assist and in Orlando City’s 3-2 win over Atlanta United at Exploria Stadium on Friday evening.

With Orlando City down a goal just before halftime, Nani delivered a corner kick into the box that was met with a header from Kyle Smith to bring the score level at 1-1 in the 43rd minute.

The Portuguese forward then rescued all three points for Orlando City with a late game-winning goal in the 87th minute. Silvester van der Water whipped in a cross from the right side, and Nani drifted between two defenders before latching onto the cross with a diving header (WATCH HERE).

With the goal, Nani moved up to tied-fifth in the standings for the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi with his eighth goal of the season. His assist to Smith’s goal also brought him up into a tie for-second in assists this season with five.

Nani and Orlando City return to action against Inter Miami on Wednesday, Aug. 4 (8 p.m. / ESPN+) before traveling to TQL Stadium to take on FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 7 (7:30 p.m. / ESPN+).