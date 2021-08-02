Orlando City SC Forward Nani Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 16

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Monday, Aug. 2, 2021) – Orlando City SC forward Nani has been voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week for Week 16 of the 2021 MLS season.

Nani scored the game-winning goal and added an assist and in Orlando City’s 3-2 win over Atlanta United at Exploria Stadium on Friday evening.

With Orlando City down a goal just before halftime, Nani delivered a corner kick into the box that was met with a header from Kyle Smith to bring the score level at 1-1 in the 43rd minute.

The Portuguese forward then rescued all three points for Orlando City with a late game-winning goal in the 87th minute. Silvester van der Water whipped in a cross from the right side, and Nani drifted between two defenders before latching onto the cross with a diving header (WATCH HERE).

With the goal, Nani moved up to tied-fifth in the standings for the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi with his eighth goal of the season. His assist to Smith’s goal also brought him up into a tie for-second in assists this season with five.

Nani and Orlando City return to action against Inter Miami on Wednesday, Aug. 4 (8 p.m. / ESPN+) before traveling to TQL Stadium to take on FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 7 (7:30 p.m. / ESPN+).

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
USMNT Gold Cup triumph brings vindication for Gregg Berhalter
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT Gold Cup triumph brings vindication for Gregg Berhalter
Official: LAFC acquire Colombian forward Cristian Arango from Millonarios FC
Transfer Tracker

Official: LAFC acquire Colombian forward Cristian Arango from Millonarios FC
Orlando City’s Nani named Week 16 MLS Player of the Week
Player of the Week

Orlando City’s Nani named Week 16 MLS Player of the Week
Orlando City SC Forward Nani Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 16

Orlando City SC Forward Nani Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 16
Inter Miami relishing “breath of fresh air" before Orlando City derby

Inter Miami relishing “breath of fresh air" before Orlando City derby
Report: Orlando City make offer for teenage Argentina attacking midfielder
Transfer Tracker

Report: Orlando City make offer for teenage Argentina attacking midfielder
More News
Video
Video
All goals from week 16
24:05

All goals from week 16
All the top moments from week 16
4:24

All the top moments from week 16
GOLAZOS in All Shapes and Sizes! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week!
1:30

GOLAZOS in All Shapes and Sizes! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week!
Club & Country Postgame Show - Gold Cup Final
58:38

Club & Country Postgame Show - Gold Cup Final
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.