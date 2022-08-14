Orlando City SC dealt injury scare as Alexandre Pato stretchered off at RBNY

"At this moment, Pato has crutches. He can't walk," Pareja said. "We'll review it. Obviously we don't have a good diagnosis now. Hopefully we'll get him back soon."

The Brazilian went down in the box in the 41st minute, holding his right knee after extending to reach the ball just before halftime, leading to his substitution for Jake Mulraney .

Orlando City SC were dealt a potentially significant injury blow in Saturday night's 1-0 win at the New York Red Bulls , as star forward Alexandre Pato was stretchered off the Red Bull Arena pitch with an apparent leg injury.

Pato has grown into a key player for Orlando during the 2022 campaign, notching three goals and six assists across 22 games (14 starts). That comes after a 2021 season, his first with the Lions, where he played just 106 regular-season minutes across four games (one start) after undergoing knee surgery.

Pato’s latest injury comes at a crucial time for the club, as they’re three-and-a-half weeks out from hosting USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC in the 2022 US Open Cup Final. That game comes with a 2023 Concacaf Champions League ticket, aside from the club's potential first-ever trophy.

In the league, Orlando’s victory at RBNY snapped a five-game winless stretch. They’re immersed in the Eastern Conference’s jam-packed Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race, sitting sixth through Week 25.