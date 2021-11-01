Orlando City anger, Atlanta United's frustration & everything else from Week 34 

The penultimate weekend of the regular season means we're changing the format a little bit, and placing equal emphasis on the games with playoff implications. Also, don't forget there's Monday night f̶o̶o̶t̶b̶a̶l̶l̶ soccer this week! The Sounders host the Galaxy (10 pm ET; TUDN, Twitter) in what is the final game of what we're considering to be a long weekend. Or the first game of the final week of the regular season, if you prefer.

Pass of the Week here from James Sands , who’s been spending most of his time at right back with Anton Tinnerholm out, as he finds Maxi Moralez in one of those windows:

I don’t want to chalk it all up to one thing, but Ronny Deila’s decision to revert back to the 4-2-3-1 sure seems like the catalyst for this resurrection. The familiar, straight-forward formation has NYCFC’s attackers moving more often and with more conviction – as per Second Spectrum’s tracking data, the number of off-ball attacking runs per possession have climbed back up after slowly trending downward since June – which has opened up attacking windows that had snapped shut by mid-September.

Then things got way less grim. Over the span of eight days they took nine points from three games, outscoring opponents 10-1 and officially qualifying for the playoffs for the sixth straight year. They are up to fourth in the East, once again looking like the team that their underlying numbers have said they are all season long.

Inter Miami 1-3 NYCFC: And just like that NYCFC have ended their crisis. A week ago they were winless in six and had just one win in 10, had sunk below the line and seemed on course to miss the playoffs for the first time since their expansion season way back in 2015. Things were grim.

The grain of salt here is that it came against an Inter Miami side that have lost eight of their past 10. So while NYCFC have looked good this week, bear in mind that their 270 dominant minutes came against three teams that won’t make the playoffs.

This, specifically, is the type of window that would not exist without coordinated off-ball movement. This is the type of goal that NYCFC had not been scoring for months.

D.C. United 1-3 Columbus Crew: Yes, D.C. fans, I’m sorry to say I’m including your team in that same group with Miami and Chicago (who NYCFC had beaten midweek). Hernan Losada has gotten his team to empty their tanks time and again throughout the year, and they have in large part played exciting, attacking, high-energy soccer. It pulled them above the line by mid-summer and kept them there through September.

They have come crashing down to earth in October, however, going just 1-4-1 and dropping below the line. This eight-day stretch was a study in just how spent United are, as they got trucked 6-0 last weekend by NYCFC, then threw everything they had at the Red Bulls in a gutsy “three points or the season’s over” 1-0 win midweek, and then had nothing left to throw at the Crew after the first half-hour this weekend in another “win or the season’s over” contest.

"It is disappointing because I think this group deserves more, based on all the expected goals, chances we create – we should have a lot more goals than we already have based on all the effort and the mental toughness that this group have showed every single game," Losada said afterward, and to a degree he’s not wrong.

At the same time, though, D.C. were always going to be fighting an uphill battle this year based on raw talent, and the grade of that hill has steepened over the past six weeks as more and more of D.C.’s best players went down with various soft tissue injuries. Edison Flores, for example, has made just one start since August and hasn’t played in a month. Kevin Paredes limped off in the first half against the Red Bulls on Wednesday. Yordy Reyna, against the Crew, returned to the gameday squad for the first time in six games and got on the field only for the final 30 minutes. That’s not ideal for a playoff push.

Talent, of course, can win you a lot of games, and it won two for the Crew this past week. It is simple calculus: Lucas Zelarayan is playing his best soccer of the year, and so, therefore, are Columbus.