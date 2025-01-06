Noel Buck rejoins New England Revolution from Southampton

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan recall
The New England Revolution have recalled midfielder Noel Buck from his loan to English Premier League side Southampton FC, the club announced Monday.
The 19-year-old England youth international joined Southampton on loan last August and played six matches for their U-21s.
Before his loan, Buck produced 5g/3a in 45 regular-season games for the Revs. He signed a homegrown deal ahead of the 2022 campaign.
Buck joins Matt Polster, Alhassan Yusuf and Jackson Yueill in New England’s central-midfield group. Earlier this winter, Mark-Anthony Kaye and Ian Harkes were both traded to the San Jose Earthquakes.
New England open their 2025 campaign on Feb. 22 at Nashville SC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They’re looking to rebound from a 14th-place finish in the Eastern Conference and missing the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
