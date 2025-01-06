Noel Buck rejoins New England Revolution from Southampton

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan recall

The New England Revolution have recalled midfielder Noel Buck from his loan to English Premier League side Southampton FC, the club announced Monday.

The 19-year-old England youth international joined Southampton on loan last August and played six matches for their U-21s.

Before his loan, Buck produced 5g/3a in 45 regular-season games for the Revs. He signed a homegrown deal ahead of the 2022 campaign.