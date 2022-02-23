Noah Beck Named Major League Soccer’s First ‘Social Playmaker’

Former MLS Academy and D1 player, with more than 45 million combined followers, to showcase League and sport, serve as mentor to young athletes in MLS NEXT

NEW YORK, N.Y. (Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022) – Noah Beck, who developed as a player in the Real Salt Lake Academy and was a midfielder at the University of Portland before becoming a social media sensation over the last two years with a combined 45 million followers, has joined Major League Soccer in the new position of “Social Playmaker.”

The 20-year-old Beck, who played 19 games as a freshman at the University of Portland after attending Real Salt Lake Academy’s high school, will create original programming with MLS on TikTok, placing a spotlight on the players and clubs from around the League and reaching millions of fans across the world. His work will include “Beck’s Corner,” a weekly TikTok rundown with his take on MLS action. In addition, Beck will create pieces around the culture surrounding MLS and participate in special events and moments throughout the season.

Beck, who also played in the U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program and served as a celebrity guest coach in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge in Los Angeles, is a passionate advocate for the game. In his role as Social Playmaker, Beck will also dedicate his time to working with MLS NEXT – the League’s youth player development initiative – where he will help mentor and inspire the next generation of soccer stars.

"I’m so excited to be partnering with MLS as their official Social Playmaker, and to continue to champion the league and sport I’ve played since I was three years old,” said Beck. “Not many people know the extent of my background with soccer, but it was my first love and has remained an important part of my life. My heart never left the pitch, so this partnership perfectly blends my passion for the game and my current career as a content creator. I hope to grow the league’s awareness with a young audience and inspire the next generation of MLS players."