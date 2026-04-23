Nicolás Fernández Mercau: MLS's most slept on star?

When you think of stars in MLS, Nicolás Fernández Mercau might not be the first name to come to mind. But make no mistake, he's been amongst the league elite in 2026.
Through nine matches, Fernández Mercau is quietly putting together a Landon Donovan MLS MVP-caliber season for New York City FC.
He furthered his case on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, netting a brace in a sensational showing during his side's wild 4-4 draw with FC Cincinnati.
Main man in the Bronx
With two first-half goals, Fernández Mercau has found the back of the net eight times this season, just one behind current Golden Boot presented by Audi leader Petar Musa, and ahead of the likes of Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge and Inter Miami CF legend Lionel Messi.
Thanks to his brace, the Argentine is just the fourth player in NYCFC history to score at least 10 goals within his first 20 regular-season appearances, and the first to do so since Héber (2019).
He's off to one of the hottest starts that the club has ever seen.
Star of the show
After joining New York City as a Designated Player in mid-July last year, Fernández Mercau has endeared himself to the NYCFC faithful on several occasions, most notably during last season's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs run, when he delivered signature performances to knock out Charlotte FC and the Philadelphia Union.
With star striker Alonso Martínez sidelined long-term with a torn ACL, Fernández has stepped into the No. 9 role expertly and kept New York City in the hunt for a postseason place with multiple clutch goals and stunning strikes.
Currently seventh in the Eastern Conference (12 points; 3W-3L-3D), can the Pigeons ride Fernández Mercau's early-season form to help spring back toward the top of the table?