Nicolás Fernández Mercau: MLS's most slept on star?

When you think of stars in MLS, Nicolás Fernández Mercau might not be the first name to come to mind. But make no mistake, he's been amongst the league elite in 2026.

He furthered his case on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, netting a brace in a sensational showing during his side's wild 4-4 draw with FC Cincinnati .

Through nine matches, Fernández Mercau is quietly putting together a Landon Donovan MLS MVP-caliber season for New York City FC .

Main man in the Bronx

With two first-half goals, Fernández Mercau has found the back of the net eight times this season, just one behind current Golden Boot presented by Audi leader Petar Musa, and ahead of the likes of Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge and Inter Miami CF legend Lionel Messi.

Thanks to his brace, the Argentine is just the fourth player in NYCFC history to score at least 10 goals within his first 20 regular-season appearances, and the first to do so since Héber (2019).