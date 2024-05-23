NHL star Filip Forsberg relishing ownership role with Nashville SC

The Eastern Conference team announced last year that Nashville Predators star Filip Forsberg joined as a part-owner, bringing one of the city's most beloved athletes into the fold. The 29-year-old is the all-time leading scorer for the Predators and has set up long-term roots in the city.

"I was so excited when I first heard that they were coming, just a team, because they were playing in the [USL Championship], obviously, here in town, and they played at the baseball stadium," Forsberg explained during a recent interview on Offside with Taylor Twellman. "Obviously, it was not the same production that we put on now at GEODIS [Park]. You heard the rumblings in the background of, 'This is a startup. MLS is going to try to make it here.'