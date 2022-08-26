New York Red Bulls sign SuperDraft pick Matt Nocita

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New York Red Bulls have signed center back Matt Nocita through the end of the 2022 MLS season with options running from 2023-25, the club announced Thursday.

The 22-year-old defender was picked No. 7 overall by RBNY in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. He played collegiately at the United States Naval Academy and was a three-time Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year.