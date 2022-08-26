Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign SuperDraft pick Matt Nocita

New York Red Bulls logo generic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New York Red Bulls have signed center back Matt Nocita through the end of the 2022 MLS season with options running from 2023-25, the club announced Thursday.

The 22-year-old defender was picked No. 7 overall by RBNY in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. He played collegiately at the United States Naval Academy and was a three-time Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year.

“We were really impressed with Matt in his time with Navy,” sporting director Denis Hamlet said in a release. “We are looking forward to having Matt with us and having him help us accomplish our goals on the field.”

Nocita joins a center-back group at New York that includes US international Aaron Long, Andres Reyes, Sean Nealis and more. He notched six goals and added two assists in 59 starts for Navy.

“We have been really happy with what Matt has shown over the last month,” head coach Gerhard Struber said in a release. “We are really excited to add him to our roster.”

As the stretch run hits another gear, the Red Bulls sit fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. They’re pursuing a 13th straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker New York Red Bulls Matthew Nocita

