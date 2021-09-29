New York Red Bulls sign French center back Issiar Dramé

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New York Red Bulls have made an addition to their backline, announcing that they've signed French defender Issiar Dramé to an MLS contract that runs through 2021 and includes an option for 2022.

The signing was reported by MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert at the beginning of the month before Tuesday's official news from the club.

Dramé, 21, joins RBNY from the Ukrainian Premier League, where he most recently played for Olimpik Donetsk, making 18 appearances in league play during the 2020-21 season. A native of Ivry-sur-Seine, France, Dramé is a towering presence in central defense, standing at 6-foot-5 and 176 pounds.