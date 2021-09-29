New York Red Bulls sign French center back Issiar Dramé

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New York Red Bulls have made an addition to their backline, announcing that they've signed French defender Issiar Dramé to an MLS contract that runs through 2021 and includes an option for 2022.
The signing was reported by MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert at the beginning of the month before Tuesday's official news from the club.
Dramé, 21, joins RBNY from the Ukrainian Premier League, where he most recently played for Olimpik Donetsk, making 18 appearances in league play during the 2020-21 season. A native of Ivry-sur-Seine, France, Dramé is a towering presence in central defense, standing at 6-foot-5 and 176 pounds.
“We are pleased to add Drame to our roster,” RBNY sporting director Kevin Thelwell said. “We hope he can add the necessary depth to our backline.”
Dramé began his professional career with Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon in 2016, where he made 16 appearances for the club’s reserve side Lyon B before joining Olimpik Donetsk.
“Dramé is a talent and we are happy to add him," head coach Gerhard Struber said. “It is always helpful to add more depth to our defense.”
The signing gives RBNY another option at center back, where the club has been thin this season due to injuries, most notably to 2018 MLS Defender of the Year Aaron Long, who was lost for the season with an Achilles injury in May.