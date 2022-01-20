New York Red Bulls sign academy forward Jake LaCava

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New York Red Bulls have signed forward Jake LaCava from New York Red Bulls II, the club announced Thursday.
LaCava has signed a one-year contract with club options for 2023, 2024 and 2025. The 22-year-old will spend the upcoming season on loan with USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies.
“We are pleased to promote Jake to the first team," head of sport Kevin Thelwell said in a release. “We think he has a strong future with us, but want to see him continue to get minutes and grow professionally. We wish him the best of luck with Tampa for the 2022 season."
LaCava has spent the last two seasons with New York Red Bulls II, where he recorded 11 goals and seven assists in 45 appearances.
He played with RBNY's academy in 2019-20, making eight appearances and scoring one goal. Before that, he also played for the LA Galaxy Academy in 2018 and the Barca Residency Academy in Arizona in 2017-18.
On the youth international circuit, LaCava has featured for the United States U-16 and U-18 sides.