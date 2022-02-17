Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls re-sign defender Tom Edwards on loan from Stoke City

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New York Red Bulls have brought defender Tom Edwards back on loan from English Championship side Stoke City for the 2022 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.

Edwards spent the 2021 MLS campaign with RBNY, also on loan from Stoke City. 

“We are thrilled to bring Tom back to New York”, head of sport Kevin Thelwell said in a release. “Bringing him back was a priority of ours at the beginning of the offseason because of the quality he has both on and off the field.”

The 23-year-old, who plays fullback and center back, had two assists across 27 games (25 starts) last season with RBNY. He amassed just under 2,000 regular-season minutes.

“I am pleased to have Tom back with the squad”, head coach Gerhard Struber said in a release. “Not only does he have top quality on the field but he is great to have in our locker room. Tom’s warrior mentality will be helpful for us this year.”

Edwards, who has even played defensive midfielder for RBNY, was recently loaned to English League One side Fleetwood Town as well. He’s notched one goal and one assist across 51 senior-team appearances for Stoke City.

Transfer Tracker New York Red Bulls Thomas Edwards

Related Stories

Source: Chicago Fire finalizing deal for Mexican winger Jairo Torres from Atlas FC
Orlando City SC sign forward Jack Lynn
Minnesota United sign Honduran defensive midfielder Kervin Arriaga
More News
More News
"Now is our opportunity": Seattle Sounders start 2022 climb with CCL opener vs. Motagua
CONCACAF Champions League

"Now is our opportunity": Seattle Sounders start 2022 climb with CCL opener vs. Motagua
New York Red Bulls re-sign defender Tom Edwards on loan from Stoke City
Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls re-sign defender Tom Edwards on loan from Stoke City
Gianluca Busio reflects on growing up at Sporting KC, Serie A and Lorenzo Insigne
The Call Up

Gianluca Busio reflects on growing up at Sporting KC, Serie A and Lorenzo Insigne
Houston Dynamo FC unveil 2022 The Bayou City kit

Houston Dynamo FC unveil 2022 The Bayou City kit
Source: Chicago Fire finalizing deal for Mexican winger Jairo Torres from Atlas FC
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: Chicago Fire finalizing deal for Mexican winger Jairo Torres from Atlas FC
How planned Sounders FC Center at Longacres fits into Seattle's long-term vision

How planned Sounders FC Center at Longacres fits into Seattle's long-term vision
More News
Video
Video
New Year, New Jozy! Altidore on why Revs move, Sloane Stephens have him poised for big things
46:01

New Year, New Jozy! Altidore on why Revs move, Sloane Stephens have him poised for big things
Watch MLS in 15 from Santos Laguna vs. Montreal Impact | 02/16/2022
8:30

Watch MLS in 15 from Santos Laguna vs. Montreal Impact | 02/16/2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Santos Laguna vs. Montreal Impact | February 16, 2022
4:24

HIGHLIGHTS: Santos Laguna vs. Montreal Impact | February 16, 2022
GOAL: Jesús Ocejo, Santos Laguna - 88th minute
1:01

GOAL: Jesús Ocejo, Santos Laguna - 88th minute
More Video