New York Red Bulls re-sign defender Tom Edwards on loan from Stoke City

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New York Red Bulls have brought defender Tom Edwards back on loan from English Championship side Stoke City for the 2022 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.
Edwards spent the 2021 MLS campaign with RBNY, also on loan from Stoke City.
“We are thrilled to bring Tom back to New York”, head of sport Kevin Thelwell said in a release. “Bringing him back was a priority of ours at the beginning of the offseason because of the quality he has both on and off the field.”
The 23-year-old, who plays fullback and center back, had two assists across 27 games (25 starts) last season with RBNY. He amassed just under 2,000 regular-season minutes.
“I am pleased to have Tom back with the squad”, head coach Gerhard Struber said in a release. “Not only does he have top quality on the field but he is great to have in our locker room. Tom’s warrior mentality will be helpful for us this year.”
Edwards, who has even played defensive midfielder for RBNY, was recently loaned to English League One side Fleetwood Town as well. He’s notched one goal and one assist across 51 senior-team appearances for Stoke City.