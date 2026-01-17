New York City FC loan Mitja Ilenič to Polish club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loaned out

New York City FC have loaned defender Mitja Ilenič to Polish side Raków Częstochowa, the club announced Saturday.

The 21-year-old Slovenian right back is on loan through December 2026.

Ilenič made 75 appearances for NYCFC across three seasons, registering 3g/5a.

"We support Mitja’s desire to return to Europe and would like to thank Mitja for all of his contributions to the club,” said Sporting Director Todd Dunivant.

“This move provides us with additional roster flexibility as we continue to build the squad ahead of the 2026 season.”

Ilenič initially arrived ahead of the 2023 MLS season from NK Domžale in Slovenia's first division.

"I want to thank New York City FC for the opportunity and for everything during my time with the club,” Ilenič said.

“I’m grateful to my teammates, coaches, and the staff for their support, and I’ll always appreciate my time in New York. I’m looking forward to this next challenge in Europe and wish the team the best as it prepares for the 2026 season.”

New York City FC open their 2026 season at the LA Galaxy on Feb. 22 (7 pm ET | Apple TV).