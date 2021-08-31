New York City FC loan Alexandru Mitrita to Greek club PAOK FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan
New York City FC have loaned forward Alexandru Mitrita to Greek side PAOK FC, the club announced Tuesday. The deal runs through June 30, 2022.
The 26-year-old Romanian had already been on loan with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli since October 2020, with his spell there set to come to an end in the near future. PAOK FC, based in Thessaloniki, Greece, finished fourth in the Greek Super League last season and will compete in the UEFA Europa Conference League this year.
"We believe PAOK FC will be a fantastic club for Mitrita to play and continue to develop his career. He will be playing in a very competitive league and will also have the opportunity to compete in a European cup competition," NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a release. "As soon as it became clear that Mitrita would end his loan spell with Al-Ahli, it has been a priority for us to find him a club that would be right for him and his family. We wish Alexandru all the best for the next chapter in his career and look forward to following his progress."
Mitrita made 41 MLS appearances for the Cityzens across the 2019-2020 seasons, with his most productive campaign coming in 2019, when he managed 12 goals and three assists in 29 appearances (24 starts). The Romanian international had four goals and two assists in 12 games in 2020 before his loan to Al-Ahli.
Mitrita originally joined NYCFC as a Designated Player in February 2019, arriving on a transfer from Romanian Liga I club Universitatea Craiova.