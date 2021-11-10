New San Jose GM Chris Leitch talks Matias Almeyda, Chofis future

This week the Quakes made what was long assumed official: They dropped the interim tag and Leitch was named general manager . Now, the 42-year-old who's "Quakes through and through" is responsible for the club's new era. He leads the team forward as they plot a path toward the top of the Western Conference.

Leitch arrived in San Jose in 2009, spending the last three seasons of his playing career at the club. His first post-playing job was to take over as technical director of the club's academy in 2012, then he was promoted to technical director of the first team in 2015. This summer, he was interim GM after the club parted ways with Jesse Fioranelli.

Almeyda's future

Leitch and his staff have no shortage of key decisions to make this winter. Most pressing is the future of head coach Matias Almeyda.

Almeyda has one year left on his contract and has often been linked as a target for several big Liga MX clubs during his tenure with the Quakes. Notably, the Argentine manager won the 2018 Concacaf Champions League with Chivas Guadalajara, a victory over Toronto FC.

Almeyda arrived in San Jose ahead of the 2019 season, guiding them to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs once in his three seasons at the club. Leitch was asked directly if it was "100% definitive" that Almeyda would be their head coach come opening day.

“Matias and I met this morning, which is no different than any other morning from July," Leitch told media on a virtual press conference. "We’ve tried to be very close since my time as interim GM to now being the official GM. The intent is that we’re aligned on doing what’s necessary for this club to be successful in 2022.”