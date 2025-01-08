New England Revolution sign midfielder Allan Oyirwoth

The 17-year-old's contract – which will officially go into effect when he turns 18 on Jan. 23 – runs through the 2028 MLS season with an option for 2029.

Oyirwoth emerged from Amus College School, one of several clubs he played for in his native Uganda. His standout performances earned him an invitation to the Brooke House College and Academy in Leicester, England earlier this year, as he continued his development over the next six months in an esteemed program linked to several Premier League clubs.

Capped twice by Uganda, Oyirwoth recorded an assist in his international debut – a 1-0 win over Somalia in Nov. 2023 in FIFA World Cup qualifiers.