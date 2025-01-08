New England Revolution sign midfielder Allan Oyirwoth

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New England Revolution have signed Ugandan international midfielder Allan Oyirwoth, the club announced Wednesday.
The 17-year-old's contract – which will officially go into effect when he turns 18 on Jan. 23 – runs through the 2028 MLS season with an option for 2029.
Oyirwoth emerged from Amus College School, one of several clubs he played for in his native Uganda. His standout performances earned him an invitation to the Brooke House College and Academy in Leicester, England earlier this year, as he continued his development over the next six months in an esteemed program linked to several Premier League clubs.
Capped twice by Uganda, Oyirwoth recorded an assist in his international debut – a 1-0 win over Somalia in Nov. 2023 in FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
"Allan Oyirwoth is one of the top prospects out of Uganda and a very promising young midfielder," said Revs sporting director Curt Onalfo. "We are excited to get Allan into our high-potential training environment in New England and help him fulfill his potential."
Oyirwoth joins a Revs midfield group that includes Matt Polster, Alhassan Yusuf, Jackson Yueill and Noel Buck.
"Allan is a talented young midfielder with a tremendous upside and I’m excited to help him reach his potential," said head coach Caleb Porter.
"At only 17, Allan is gifted technically and has a frame and range athletically that profiles well for MLS. With time to develop in our training environment, I’m confident he can blossom into an impact midfielder for our first team."
After a 14th-place Eastern Conference finish last season, New England are looking to rebound in year two under Porter. They kick off their 2025 campaign on Feb. 22 at Nashville SC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
