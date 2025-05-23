New England Revolution sign homegrown midfielder Eric Klein

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New England Revolution have signed homegrown midfielder Eric Klein to a first-team contract, the club announced Friday.
Klein's contract runs through the 2026 MLS season, with options from 2027-29. The 18-year-old joins the Revs after a standout run in MLS NEXT Pro with affiliate side Revolution II, where he was named the club's 2024 Academy Player of the Year.
"Eric Klein has consistently excelled at every stage of our pro pathway, progressing from the academy to a standout role with Revolution II. Since early 2024, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership on the second team, earning his place in two recent US Open Cup matches," sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a release.
"Eric’s addition to our midfield brings valuable depth, and we are committed to his ongoing growth and development."
Klein has made six starts for Revolution II this season and made his senior-team debut in the US Open Cup Round of 32, playing 45 minutes as a substitute against Rhode Island FC. He later started and played all 90 minutes in his team's Round of 16 matchup against Chicago Fire FC.
New England return to action this Saturday, when they take on Western Conference foe Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
