New England Revolution sign homegrown midfielder Eric Klein

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New England Revolution have signed homegrown midfielder Eric Klein to a first-team contract, the club announced Friday.

Klein's contract runs through the 2026 MLS season, with options from 2027-29. The 18-year-old joins the Revs after a standout run in MLS NEXT Pro with affiliate side Revolution II, where he was named the club's 2024 Academy Player of the Year.

"Eric Klein has consistently excelled at every stage of our pro pathway, progressing from the academy to a standout role with Revolution II. Since early 2024, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership on the second team, earning his place in two recent US Open Cup matches," sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a release.