New England Revolution sign homegrown defender Damario McIntosh

The New England Revolution have signed homegrown defender Damario McIntosh to a four-year guaranteed contract through 2028 with an option for 2029, the club announced Wednesday.

"We’re thrilled to watch him take the next step in his professional career, as Damario’s signing is a testament to both his hard work and our club’s commitment to developing young athletes through our Pro Player Pathway."

"Damario McIntosh is an exciting young player who has made significant strides since joining our club," said sporting director Curt Onalfo.

The 17-year-old right back spent last season with New England Revolution II in MLS NEXT Pro , featuring in 25 games (20 starts).

McIntosh is the 14th Revolution Academy graduate to sign a first-team contract, and the ninth player to ascend from Revolution II to the first team. The 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star and Jamaica native joined New England's academy in 2023.

"I am incredibly grateful to sign my first MLS contract and to represent the New England Revolution at the first-team level," McIntosh said.

"Playing professional soccer has always been a dream of mine, and I am excited to continue my development on and off the field here in New England. I especially want to thank all my coaches, teammates, and my family for their unwavering support throughout my professional journey."

New England open their 2025 campaign on Feb. 22 at Nashville SC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).