New England Revolution sign midfielder Noel Buck as homegrown player

“Noel Buck is a player with very good potential, and we are excited to see how he responds with the challenge of competing and contributing to the first team,” sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in a release. “We look forward to working with him in 2022.”

Buck, 16, joined the Revolution Academy at age 12. He's their second-youngest homegrown player signing to date and is the reigning Revolution Academy Player of the Year.

The New England Revolution have signed midfielder Noel Buck as a homegrown player through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Tuesday.

It's Buck season 🦌 Noel Buck has signed an @MLS Homegrown deal, becoming the #NERevs eighth @NERevsAcademy product to join the first team. pic.twitter.com/zC4hNkKInm

Buck signed his first professional contract with now-MLS NEXT Pro side Revolution II in June 2021. He had five goals and one assist across 28 matches in USL League One.

“Noel is a talented two-way central midfielder with a high ceiling. He is only 16 years old with a bright future and a lot of development ahead of him," technical director Curt Onalfo said in a release.

"By competing on a high level every day and striving for consistency, we are confident he will find continued success as he grows within our Pro Pathway system. We look forward to seeing Noel continue his maturation as he projects to see significant minutes with our second team this season.”