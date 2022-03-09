MLS WORKS

New England Revolution Players Collaborative Fund donates $20,000 to grassroots organizations

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The New England Revolution Players Collaborative Fund has donated $10,000 each to the New England Culinary Arts Training (NECAT) and Emerging Adult Court of Hope (EACH) via their bi-monthly donation of $20,000, which aims to benefit grassroots organizations leading the fight against social inequity and system racial injustice.

This marks the Revolution Players Collaborative Fund’s fourth bi-monthly gift, funded by the Kraft family. Each recipient is selected by a coalition of Revolution players including several members of Black Players for Change, an independent organization consisting of more than 170 Black players, coaches, and staff of MLS, working to bridge the racial equality gap that exists in society.

“Black Players for Change is proud to recognize the important career training programs these two organizations offer. Providing these individuals with second chances not only empowers their participants to better themselves, but will better their communities as a result,” Revolution goalkeeper and Black Players for Change president and co-founder Earl Edwards Jr. said in a release. “We will continue to align with and uplift organizations like NECAT and EACH and are happy that these donations will further their missions and continue to create financial stability and continuous success for those that need it most.”

Established in 2013, New England Culinary Arts Training (NECAT) aims to empower adults in Greater Boston facing employment barriers through culinary training, social-emotional development, and career readiness to offer them success and long-term financial stability.

The Emerging Adult Court of Hope (EACH) began in February 2020 and was created by Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni. EACH’s mission is to change the trajectory of the lives of young people from 18 to 24 years old who are court-involved and facing serious felonies. To do this, a team of experienced court and non-profit professionals support these young people in addressing the underlying issues contributing to their life circumstances.

Other recent beneficiaries of the New England Revolution Players Collaborative Fund are Dress for Success Providence, Bottom Line Boston, Inner City Weightlifting, and the Center for Health & Justice Transformation.

