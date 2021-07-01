New England Revolution Midfielder Carles Gil Voted MLS Player of the Month

NEW YORK (Thursday, July 1, 2021) – New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Month by members of the media for June of the 2021 MLS season.

Gil registered five assists in June, assisting all but two of the seven Revolution goals that came in the month. From June 23-26, Gil assisted on five consecutive Revolution goals, tied for the sixth-most consecutive team goals assisted upon by player in MLS history. Gil accumulated 10 assists in the opening 10 matches of a season as the Spanish midfielder became just the second player in MLS history to achieve that total over that span.

Gil started the month by recording two assists in the Revolution’s 3-2 victory against New York City FC on June 19 (WATCH HIGHLIGHTS HERE). Then in New England’s victory over the New York Red Bulls on June 23, Gil assisted on every goal in the club’s 3-2 win (WATCH HIGHLIGHTS HERE) to extend the Revolution winning streak to five games, one game shy of the club record, and their undefeated streak to six games. The performances extended Gil’s personal streak to five consecutive games with an assist, equaling the eighth-longest such run in MLS history.

On a historic tear, Gil started the 2021 MLS campaign with one of the best streaks in league history, as the midfielder is the second player to collect 10 assists in his team’s first 10 matches, after Tampa Bay Mutiny midfielder Carlos Valderrama did it in 2000. Valderrama went on to tally 26 assists in the 2000 campaign – a record that still stands to this day – and is just one of three players in MLS history to record 20 or more assists in a single season.

The Revolution return to action on Saturday, July 3 as they seek to spoil the grand opening of Columbus Crew’s Lower.com Field (5 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN Deportes), in a repeat of the matchup that inaugurated Historic Crew Stadium back in 1999, the first soccer-specific stadium built in Major League Soccer.