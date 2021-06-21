New England Revolution Goalkeeper Matt Turner Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 8

NEW YORK (Monday, June 21, 2021) – New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner has been voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week for Week 8 of the 2021 MLS season.

Turner recorded a season-high seven saves in New England’s 3-2 win over NYCFC at Red Bull Arena on Saturday evening.

The 26-year-old came up big early in the game, saving a Valentin Castellanos penalty kick in the 12th minute to keep the score level. The penalty save was the second of Turner’s MLS league career.

Turner denied Castellanos again when he saved a point-blank effort from inside the six-yard box (WATCH SAVE). In the second half, the Revolution goalkeeper made a double save to preserve his side’s 3-2 lead. He saved Ismael Tajouri-Shradi’s initial 1-v-1 opportunity and quickly got back up to block Jesús Medina’s effort on goal from the rebound.

As the game entered four minutes of added time, NYCFC looked to bypass Turner one more time from a set piece to level the game. Maxi Moralez met the incoming free kick with a well-hit volley, but the Revolution’s shot-stopper produced an agile one-handed save to stop Moralez’s effort from finding the back of the net and solidified the three points for his team on the road. Turner was credited with his league-leading sixth goalkeeper win of the season.

The Revolution host the New York Red Bulls (7 p.m. ET; ESPN+) on June 23 in their second meeting of the season before traveling to Texas to face FC Dallas (9 p.m. ET; ESPN+) on June 27.

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.

MLSsoccer.com

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 8 
Voices: Steve Zakuani

27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 8 
Bruce Arena hails Matt Turner after "remarkable" performance vs. NYCFC

Bruce Arena hails Matt Turner after "remarkable" performance vs. NYCFC
MLS legend Landon Donovan joins English third tier side as strategic adviser

MLS legend Landon Donovan joins English third tier side as strategic adviser
New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner named Week 8 MLS Player of the Week

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner named Week 8 MLS Player of the Week
New England Revolution Goalkeeper Matt Turner Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 8

New England Revolution Goalkeeper Matt Turner Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 8
Saturday takeaways: What we learned from Week 8's action
Voices: Steve Zakuani

Saturday takeaways: What we learned from Week 8's action
More News
Video
Video
Columbus Crew Bids Adieu to First Soccer-Specific Stadium in the U.S.
26:05

Columbus Crew Bids Adieu to First Soccer-Specific Stadium in the U.S.
Week 8 is BACK with BANGERS - Vote for Goal of the Week
1:18

Week 8 is BACK with BANGERS - Vote for Goal of the Week
Did Miami's Ryan Shawcross deserve red? Should Atlanta have had a penalty?
4:55

Did Miami's Ryan Shawcross deserve red? Should Atlanta have had a penalty?
Final game at Historic Crew Stadium, Austin FC's inaugural home game, golazo in Atlanta
4:05

Final game at Historic Crew Stadium, Austin FC's inaugural home game, golazo in Atlanta
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.