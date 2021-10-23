New England Revolution Earn Top Seed in Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs winning the Supporters’ Shield 

NEW YORK(Oct. 23, 2021) – The New England Revolution have clinched the 2021 Supporters’ Shield, awarded by the supporters to MLS team with the best overall regular season record for the season. With the honor, the Revolution have earned the top spot in the standings ahead of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs and will enjoy homefield advantage throughout the postseason.



Dominating the regular season from start to finish, New England has already shattered their previous point record of 59 (2005) with 69 points and have earned a 21-4-6 record with three matches still remaining in the regular season.



Chasing history, the New England Revolution is just four points shy of surpassing the MLS all-time single season point record (72 points) set by LAFC in 2019.



The Revs are led offensively by forwards Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa who have accumulated a combined 29 goals. Aiding in the attack, Canadian youngster Tajon Buchanan has contributed with a personal-best seven goals, and midfielder Carles Gil has been integral to the Revs’ goal-scoring success as the Spaniard leads the league in assists (17) and key passes (104). Between the sticks, USMNT standout Matt Turner has accumulated a league-leading 16 wins and amassed 91 saves—the fourth best mark in the league.



With New England claiming the Supporters’ Shield, every MLS original club either has a Supporters’ Shield or MLS Cup to their name. The Shield, which uses points per game to determine a winner, stays with an Eastern Conference club for the second consecutive year—tied for the longest such streak since 2006 to 2009. Below is a rundown of the all-time Supporters’ Shield winners, as sorted in reverse chronological order.



Supporters’ Shield Winners

2021: New England Revolution, 69 points (2.23 ppg)

2020: Philadelphia Union, 47 points (2.04 ppg)

2019: LAFC, 72 points (2.12 ppg)

2018: New York Red Bulls, 71 points (2.09 ppg)

2017: Toronto FC, 69 points (2.02 ppg)

2016: FC Dallas, 60 points (1.76 ppg)

2015: New York Red Bulls, 60 points (1.76 ppg)

2014: Seattle Sounders FC, 64 points (1.88 ppg)

2013: New York Red Bulls, 59 points (1.74 ppg)

2012: San Jose Earthquakes, 66 points (1.94 ppg)

2011: LA Galaxy, 67 points (1.97 ppg)

2010: LA Galaxy, 59 points (1.97 ppg)

2009: Columbus Crew, 49 points (1.63 ppg)

2008: Columbus Crew, 57 points (1.90 ppg)

2007: D.C. United, 55 points (1.83 ppg)

2006: D.C. United, 55 points (1.72 ppg)

2005: San Jose Earthquakes, 64 points (2.00 ppg)

2004: Columbus Crew, 49 points (1.63 ppg)

2003: Chicago Fire, 53 points (1.77 ppg)

2002: LA Galaxy, 51 points (1.82 ppg)

2001: Miami Fusion, 53 points (2.04 ppg)

2000: Kansas City Wizards, 57 points (1.78 ppg)

1999: D.C. United, 57 points (1.78 pgg)

1998: LA Galaxy, 68 points (2.12 ppg)

1997: D.C. United, 55 points (1.72 ppg)

1996: Tampa Bay Mutiny, 58 points (1.81 ppg)