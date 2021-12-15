New England Revolution defender DeJuan Jones signs extension through 2024

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The New England Revolution have re-signed defender DeJuan Jones to a three-year contract extension through 2024 with a club option for 2025, the club announced Wednesday.
“DeJuan has shown tremendous improvement over his three years in New England and is developing into one of the best outside backs in Major League Soccer,” Revolution sporting director & head coach Bruce Arena said in a statement. “His performance this season was instrumental in helping us win the Supporters’ Shield. We look forward to seeing DeJuan continue to improve and excel here in New England.”
The 24-year-old finished fifth in 2021 MLS Defender of the Year voting after career highs with 31 appearances, three goals and five assists. Jones, who started 29 games at left back, helped the Revs set an MLS single-season points record (73) and win their first-ever Supporters’ Shield title.
Jones was selected ninth overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft out of Michigan State. He mainly played winger in college, though has converted to fullback at the professional level.
Jones is the latest New England to sign long-term after defender Brandon Bye, midfielder Carles Gil and forward Gustavo Bou all inked extensions of their own during the 2021 campaign.