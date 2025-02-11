New England Revolution add Gillette as official jersey sponsor

The New England Revolution and Gillette announced an expanded multi-year partnership that welcomes the Boston-based men’s grooming brand as the official front-of-jersey sponsor for the original Major League Soccer club ahead of its 30th season.

Iconic New England team 🤝 Iconic New England brand. The best your #NERevs can get keeps getting better with @Gillette ! pic.twitter.com/br1DQlxWin

Gillette has been a valued supporter of the Revolution from the beginning, supporting the club through key milestones, including the 2002 grand opening of Gillette Stadium at a Revolution home game.

Last year, nearly half a million fans attended Revolution matches at Gillette Stadium.

“We are delighted to expand our relationship with Gillette through this new jersey sponsorship, strengthening our relationship with an iconic New England brand that shares our local roots and has been with us since the very beginning of our club,” Revolution president Brian Bilello said.

“This exciting new chapter in our partnership will create even more opportunities for Gillette to engage with our loyal fans as they help us grow the game here in New England.”