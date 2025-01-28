New England Revolution acquire defender Ilay Feingold

The New England Revolution have acquired defender Ilay Feingold from Israeli Premier League side Maccabi Haifa, the club announced Tuesday.

"Ilay is a talented, well-rounded young defender who is technically gifted, tactically sound, and tough. With his top-flight domestic and national team experience, we expect Ilay to assimilate well to MLS."

"We are excited to welcome Ilay Feingold to the New England Revolution," said sporting director Curt Onalfo.

Feingold has played 49 matches for Maccabi Haifa since debuting in 2023. He's featured twice for Israel's senior national team, competed at the Summer 2024 Olympics and helped his country secure both a runner-up finish at the 2022 UEFA European U-19 Championship and a third-place finish at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The 20-year-old Israel international arrives on a U22 Initiative contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.

Feingold is New England's sixth defensive signing this offseason, adding right-back depth alongside Brandon Bye and recent homegrown addition Damario McIntosh.

Last year, New England allowed 74 goals (third-most in league history) while missing the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

"We are pleased to add another top-quality U22 signing to our roster in Ilay Feingold. Ilay is a true competitor and has proven from a young age he is ripe for success," said head coach Caleb Porter.