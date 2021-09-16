National Soccer Hall of Fame expands maximum class size ahead of 2022 vote

The National Soccer Hall of Fame has announced updates to its election and eligibility process starting in 2022 that could increase the annual class size from a maximum of four to six inductees.

The update was approved by the NSHOF Board of Directors, making it possible for a third candidate from the Player ballot and a second candidate from the Veteran ballot to be elected if they are named to at least 75% of the ballots.

That marks a change from the previous process, adopted before the 2021 elections, in which a maximum of four inductees were elected in the Class of 2021.