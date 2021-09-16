National Soccer Hall of Fame expands maximum class size ahead of 2022 vote

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The National Soccer Hall of Fame has announced updates to its election and eligibility process starting in 2022 that could increase the annual class size from a maximum of four to six inductees.

The update was approved by the NSHOF Board of Directors, making it possible for a third candidate from the Player ballot and a second candidate from the Veteran ballot to be elected if they are named to at least 75% of the ballots.

That marks a change from the previous process, adopted before the 2021 elections, in which a maximum of four inductees were elected in the Class of 2021.

“We believe these changes are necessary as we continue to evolve the election policies and procedures,” NSHOF Executive Director Djorn Buchholz said in a Thursday release. “Our goal is to honor those that have given the greatest contribution to our game in this country and these changes certainly send us further down that path.”

The National Soccer Hall of Fame is located at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, the home of FC Dallas. The induction ceremony for the 2021 class is currently set for Saturday, Oct. 2 at Toyota Stadium, and includes Christie Pearce Rampone, Steve Cherundolo, Jaime Moreno and Kevin Payne. The 2020 class, which includes Carlos Bocanegra and Colin Jose Media Award honoree Andrés Cantor, will also be inducted after last year's ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information on the elections and eligibility criteria can be found on the NSHOF's official website

