National Soccer Hall of Fame announces finalists for 2022 class

Keane is arguably the greatest Designated Player signing in league history, earning four MLS Best XI selections in his six seasons with the LA Galaxy . The former Republic of Ireland international scored 92 goals in 146 MLS matches – regular season and playoffs – and helped lead the Galaxy to MLS Cup titles in 2011, 2012 and 2014.

The two Players, one Veteran and one Builder who receive the most votes and are named on more than 50 percent of the ballots are automatically elected to the Hall of Fame. Procedural changes announced earlier this year also allow for a third Player and a second Veteran to be elected if they are named to at least 75 percent of the ballots.