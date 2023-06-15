Nashville SC vs St. Louis CITY: Look for Mukhtar to score at home

Jack Collins here from The Game Day to look at the weekend battle between two high-flying sides - Nashville SC, currently second in the Eastern Conference, and St. Louis CITY, who have been all sorts of fun in their rookie MLS campaign so far, sitting top of the West.

With this being St. Louis’ first MLS season and Nashville only having made their own MLS bow in 2020, this matchup still feels like two new kids on the block, and given that it’s a first competitive meeting between the two, and the way both are playing, there’s plenty to be excited about.

Nashville SC vs St. Louis CITY Odds

Nashville SC vs St. Louis CITY betting lines are current as of Thursday, June 15, at 12 p.m. ET and were found at bet365 Sportsbook.

Nashville (-154) • Tie (+300) • St. Louis (+400)

Total Goals: Over 2.5 (-138) • Under 2.5 (+107)

Both Teams To Score: Yes (-134) • No (+100)

Nashville SC vs St. Louis CITY Match Prediction

Nashville SC 2:0 St. Louis CITY

It’s a solely MLS phenomenon that the team second in the East can be three points clear of the team top of the West in the overall standings, but the truth is that with St. Louis having played a game less, there’s been very little between these teams this year.

Indeed, nobody has scored more goals than the MLS rookies, with their 33 strikes in 16 games so far a mark of a team who play incredibly entertaining football and have piled on teams when they’ve found their rhythm.

The flip side is that nobody has conceded fewer goals than their opponents this weekend, Nashville. Gary Smith’s side have conceded a measly 12 in their 17 fixtures so far, limiting all opponents.

At home, they get even stingier - they’ve conceded just five times at Geodis Park in their nine home games this season, with a singular loss in those fixtures against the irrepressible Cincinnati - and that came back in March.

Nashville is also on a glorious unbeaten streak in the league, in a nine-game run that stretches back to April. Six wins and three draws in that time have propelled them up the table, so much so that only Cincinnati sits ahead of them now in the overall standings.

By contrast, St. Louis have somewhat struggled on the road compared to their scintillating home form. They’ve picked up just one point from their previous four outings away from Missouri, including a loss to Chicago in their only road game against an Eastern Conference opponent so far.

Interestingly, four of St. Louis’ five losses this season have come without them scoring a goal themselves, including all three of their road losses. That aforementioned loss to a struggling Chicago Fire side was the most disheartening, with it being just the Fire’s third win all season. Still, it strikes an ominous chord for St. Louis as they visit a far stronger Eastern adversary here.

That’s not to say there isn’t talent in this squad. Eduard Löwen has been highly impressive since making the switch from Hertha Berlin, and so much of the creative character of this STL side goes through him - while he also leads the team in both goals and assists from his deeper-lying midfield position.

Löwen is the talisman of this unit, and with his fitness in doubt ahead of the weekend, there is fairly placed concern on St. Louis’ chances if both he and fellow DP Klauss are sidelined.

It means there will be potential added pressure on the man between the sticks and fellow Bundesliga convert Roman Burki. Burki was a significant name added to this side, but given coach Bradley Carnell’s German influence himself, not a hugely surprising one.

The Swiss stopper was given the responsibility of the armband, and his experience here could be crucial in a game where Nashville will look to dominate on home ground.

And where Nashville have dominated, Nashville have won this season. With Hany Mukhtar pulling the strings and setting new highs weekly, it’s hard not to feel that they’re favorites at home, even against high-flying opposition.

The German playmaker is on fire, leading the scoring charts and being only Thiago Almada in the assist rankings - last year’s MVP is very much the best player in MLS again this season.

Nashville SC vs St. Louis CITY Best Bet

Nashville to Win (-154) • bet365 Sportsbook

With home advantage, a potential club-record unbeaten streak on the line, and Hany Mukhtar in the form of his life. St. Louis has talent, but Nashville has more.

Hany Mukhtar Anytime Goalscorer (-105) • bet365 Sportsbook

Seven goals in the last seven games for Nashville’s brilliant No. 10. Since the start of this nine-game run, there hasn’t been a single home game where he hasn’t scored or assisted.