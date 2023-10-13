Nashville SC vs. New England Revolution: Single goal could decide Eastern clash

Both Nashville and New England are already qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs that begin at the end of October, but there’s still plenty to play for as we come into the final two games of the regular season.

Jack Collins here from The Game Day to look at a matchup between two sides currently separated by just two places in the Eastern Conference, on a rescheduled Matchday 27 in Major League Soccer, happening on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Nashville SC vs. New England Revolution Match Prediction

Nashville SC 1:0 New England Revolution

It’s probably sensible to start with the permutations here, and what’s on the line. Both clubs are already secure of an automatic spot in the playoffs, with seventh-placed Nashville mathematically clear of any of the teams below them who are still scrapping for those Wild Card spots.

But their own finishing positions are far from set in stone. In fact, the six points between them could well be overhauled if Nashville were to beat the Revolution here, with New England’s final game an incredibly difficult task against Philadelphia Union – who they could still overtake.

In short, the top of the Eastern Conference, if you take all-conquering FC Cincinnati aside, has been a dogfight for the majority of the season, and the fact New England in fifth could still finish either third or seventh in two games' time gives you a sense of the compactness of the pack.

Obviously, New England Revolution, under the hand of interim coach Clint Peay, will be desperate to overhaul one of the two teams above them and end in the East’s top four, earning themselves home advantage in the first round of the postseason in the process.

Their unbeaten record at Foxborough might have been put to the sword by Columbus Crew just over a week ago, but their home form is still incredibly impressive.

The Revolution do enter into this one though coming off back-to-back defeats. That aforementioned loss to Columbus was reinforced by a 3-2 turnover at Orlando.

It’s worth bearing in mind that both of those sides are currently in the Eastern Conference top four, so perhaps we shouldn’t read too much into defeat, but what is uncontestable is that the Revs are not scoring enough goals right now.

They took 15 shots against Orlando, got seven on target, and scored just twice. Some might say this is a regression to the mean – their goal difference of +12 is a far cry from their expected goal difference for the season, which stands at -1.

Teams can go on hot streaks, but when that goes cold, the numbers tend to tell you what’s going on.

There’s also the other end of that, which is that goals conceded have gone up too. Some of this is due to the departure of Djordje Petrović, who was right up there with the best shot-stoppers that MLS had to offer.

Earl Edwards Jr. is a perfectly capable deputy, but the fact that he’s kept just one clean sheet in the eight games since Petrovic’s departure tells a story in itself.

On the other hand, Nashville have become masters of the draw, which is not something I expected to be saying back in May and June when they blew teams away time and time again.

But the scoring, and the fun, have dropped away as Gary Smith’s men have had to grit their teeth and drive their way across the postseason line.

It’s the solitary points that have got them there – they’ve drawn five of their last seven, with a solitary win and loss punctuating the repetition – but more concerning right now for Nashville fans will be the fact they’ve failed to score in three games straight.

Teal Bunbury was the last player to hit the net for the Boys in Gold, and that was against San Jose back in mid-September.

They have, though, been solid at the back. Since a hammering at the hands of Atlanta United, which we can put down to a Leagues Cup hangover, Nashville have conceded just three times in their last seven fixtures.

In that time they’ve changed shape and personnel, but the constants of captain Walker Zimmerman and Jack Maher have been a rock in front of goal, whether that’s guarded by Joe Willis or Elliot Panicco.

Back on home soil, they will fancy their chances of another shutout. And whilst the goal-scoring form has been questionable, there’s enough talent to end the dry spell and get a win on the board here, which would make Decision Day in the East incredibly exciting.

A mean defense and a struggling attack on one side, and a team reverting to type after the end of a hot streak on the other.