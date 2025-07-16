Nashville SC unveil 2025 Nashville Nostalgia Kit

Nashville SC have unveiled the Nashville Nostalgia Kit as part of the 2025 adidas Archive Collection, which features 10 iconic MLS kits inspired by the league’s early years – reimagined for today with authentic designs, bold color palettes and legendary details.
The kit imagines what Nashville SC might have looked like if it had taken the pitch three decades ago. The features channel the era's unmistakable style, a nod to the jean jackets, honky tonks and untamed energy that made 1990s Nashville iconic.
It's a tribute to a golden era, rough around the edges and bursting with creativity and soul, and a reminder that before the bright lights and big stages, there was grit, grind and greatness.