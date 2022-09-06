Player of the Month

Nashville SC star Hany Mukhtar named August Player of the Month

22_MLS-POTM-16x9-August

After putting together one of the most prolific months in league history, Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar has been voted MLS Player of the Month for August.

With seven goals and five assists, Mukhtar sparked Nashville to a 3W-2L-1D record and became just the fifth player with at least 12 goal contributions in a calendar month — along with Darwin Quintero (12 in July 2018), Diego Serna (13 in June 2001), and Clint Mathis (12 in August 2000).

In total, he contributed 75 percent of the Coyotes' 16 goals in August, the second-most scored by any other team during the month. He has at least one goal contribution in 12 of his last 13 matches, with multiple contributions in six of those games.

Mukhtar has shot to the top of the list of candidates for Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors this season thanks to his torrid form that also has him currently leading the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race with 21 goals — one more than fellow MVP candidate and July Player of the Month Sebastian Driussi. His 32 goal contributions (21g/11a) is also best in the league.

With four games remaining, Mukhtar has already set a new single-season goal record for Nashville SC, topping the mark of 16 he established in 2021, and is the club's first-ever MLS Player of the Month recipient.

Since the start of the 2021 season, the German attacking midfielder has tallied the most goals (37) and the third-most assists (23) in MLS for a total of 60 goal contributions — 18 more than the next-closest player: Valentin Castellanos, with 42.

He's been involved in 58.3 percent of Nashville's 103 goals during this period.

Currently fourth in the Western Conference standings, Nashville continue their push towards the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday (3:30 pm ET | Univision, TUDN, Twitter) when they host the LA Galaxy at GEODIS Park.

Player of the Month Nashville SC Hany Mukhtar

Related Stories

Austin FC star Sebastián Driussi named July Player of the Month
FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta named June Player of the Month
FC Dallas standout Paul Arriola named MLS Player of the Month for May
More News
More News
MLS Disciplinary Summary

MLS Disciplinary Summary
Can Orlando City end Sacramento Republic’s dream US Open Cup run?
US Open Cup

Can Orlando City end Sacramento Republic’s dream US Open Cup run?
Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar repeats as MLS Player of the Week
Player of the Week

Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar repeats as MLS Player of the Week
Orlando City chase history in US Open Cup final: “It’s there for the taking”
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Orlando City chase history in US Open Cup final: “It’s there for the taking”
Curtin to Wolff: Ranking MLS’s top 5 Coach of the Year candidates
Voices: Joseph Lowery

Curtin to Wolff: Ranking MLS’s top 5 Coach of the Year candidates
Team of the Week presented by Audi: CF Montréal, Philadelphia Union show elite status in Week 29

Team of the Week presented by Audi: CF Montréal, Philadelphia Union show elite status in Week 29
More News
Video
Video
Right call? LA Galaxy, Chicharito get late penalty kick
2:42
Instant Replay

Right call? LA Galaxy, Chicharito get late penalty kick
Toronto - Montreal delivers multiple bangers! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
1:46

Toronto - Montreal delivers multiple bangers! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
The MVP & Supporters' Shield Race Heats Up | MLS Review Show
25:54

The MVP & Supporters' Shield Race Heats Up | MLS Review Show
Watch Every Single Goal from Week 29 in MLS!
19:24

Watch Every Single Goal from Week 29 in MLS!
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023