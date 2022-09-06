Nashville SC star Hany Mukhtar named August Player of the Month

After putting together one of the most prolific months in league history, Nashville SC 's Hany Mukhtar has been voted MLS Player of the Month for August.

With seven goals and five assists, Mukhtar sparked Nashville to a 3W-2L-1D record and became just the fifth player with at least 12 goal contributions in a calendar month — along with Darwin Quintero (12 in July 2018), Diego Serna (13 in June 2001), and Clint Mathis (12 in August 2000).

In total, he contributed 75 percent of the Coyotes' 16 goals in August, the second-most scored by any other team during the month. He has at least one goal contribution in 12 of his last 13 matches, with multiple contributions in six of those games.

Mukhtar has shot to the top of the list of candidates for Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors this season thanks to his torrid form that also has him currently leading the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race with 21 goals — one more than fellow MVP candidate and July Player of the Month Sebastian Driussi. His 32 goal contributions (21g/11a) is also best in the league.

With four games remaining, Mukhtar has already set a new single-season goal record for Nashville SC, topping the mark of 16 he established in 2021, and is the club's first-ever MLS Player of the Month recipient.

Since the start of the 2021 season, the German attacking midfielder has tallied the most goals (37) and the third-most assists (23) in MLS for a total of 60 goal contributions — 18 more than the next-closest player: Valentin Castellanos, with 42.

He's been involved in 58.3 percent of Nashville's 103 goals during this period.