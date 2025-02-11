Nashville SC sign USYNT midfielder Matthew Corcoran

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Nashville SC have acquired US youth international midfielder Matthew Corcoran from USL Championship side Birmingham Legion FC, the club announced Tuesday.
The former FC Dallas academy player is under contract through 2027 with options for 2028-29.
"Matthew is a bright talent with bags of potential," said Nashville general manager Mike Jacobs. "He is a true two-way midfielder who contributes on both sides of the ball, and his experiences as a professional and US youth international have prepared him for this next step in his career."
The 18-year-old tallied 1g/3a in 49 appearances across all competitions since signing with Birmingham as a 15-year-old in 2022. He was limited to five appearances last season due to injury.
Internationally, Corcoran started three matches at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup. Recently, he has been called up for U-19 and U-20 USYNT training camps.
Corcoran is the fourth midfielder to arrive in the Music City this offseason, joining Edvard Tagseth (transfer from Rosenborg BK), Gastón Brugman (trade with LA Galaxy) and Bryan Acosta (transfer from Real CD España).
Nashville open their 2025 regular season against the New England Revolution on Feb. 22 (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
