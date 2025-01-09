Nashville SC waive goalkeeper Elliot Panicco

The 13th overall pick of the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, Panicco made 23 all-competition appearances for Nashville, featuring in Leagues Cup , US Open Cup and MLS regular season action. He kept nine clean sheets.

Heading into their first full season under head coach B.J. Callaghan, Nashville open their 2025 campaign on Feb. 22 when they host the New England Revolution (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).