Nashville SC sign defender Andy Najar

Najar has extensive experience in Major League Soccer, having played for D.C. United and LAFC over seven seasons. He returns to the league with 11g/17a across 160 regular-season games.

“Andy is an exciting player who has the ability to contribute on both sides of the ball as he gets up and down the right flank,” said general manager Mike Jacobs. “His standout experiences domestically in MLS, in CONCACAF, and in Europe make him a welcome addition to our group.”