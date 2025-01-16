Nashville SC sign defender Andy Najar

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Nashville SC have acquired veteran defender Andy Najar from Honduran top-flight side CD Olimpia, the club announced Thursday.
The 31-year-old Honduran international is under contract through 2025 with an option for 2026.
Najar has extensive experience in Major League Soccer, having played for D.C. United and LAFC over seven seasons. He returns to the league with 11g/17a across 160 regular-season games.
“Andy is an exciting player who has the ability to contribute on both sides of the ball as he gets up and down the right flank,” said general manager Mike Jacobs. “His standout experiences domestically in MLS, in CONCACAF, and in Europe make him a welcome addition to our group.”
Najar spent most of his MLS career with D.C. United, signing a Generation adidas contract from the club's academy in 2010. He is D.C.'s third-ever homegrown player and was named the 2010 MLS Rookie of the Year.
Najar moved to Belgian top-flight powerhouse Anderlecht in 2013, then returned to MLS and played one season at LAFC before a second stint with D.C. United in 2021.
Internationally, Najar has five goals in 55 matches for Honduras – including two games at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
Nashville's first full season under head coach B.J. Callaghan begins on Feb. 22 against the New England Revolution (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant