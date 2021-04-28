Nashville SC sign 2021 MLS SuperDraft first round selection

The midfielder out of the University of Virginia, who was selected No 20 overall, has been training with Nashville SC for more than two weeks.

“Koze has a lot of positive attributes that really mesh well with our team,” Nashville SC general manager Mike Jacobs said in a release. “His athleticism and work-rate help him cover a lot of ground on both sides of the ball, and he has a tremendous attitude and energy that make him a real competitor. His versatility enables him to play multiple roles in the group as well.”