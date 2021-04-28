Transfer Tracker

Nashville SC sign 2021 MLS SuperDraft first round selection

Irakoze Donasiyano dribbles for UVA

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: \Signing \

Nashville SC have signed Irakoze Donasiyano, the club’s 2021 MLS SuperDraft selection, to a one-year contract with club options through 2024, the club announced Wednesday.

The midfielder out of the University of Virginia, who was selected No 20 overall, has been training with Nashville SC for more than two weeks.

“Koze has a lot of positive attributes that really mesh well with our team,” Nashville SC general manager Mike Jacobs said in a release. “His athleticism and work-rate help him cover a lot of ground on both sides of the ball, and he has a tremendous attitude and energy that make him a real competitor. His versatility enables him to play multiple roles in the group as well.”

The 23-year-old from Roanoke, Virginia, who became the first player from the Nashville’s 2021 draft class to sign a professional contract, played four seasons at UVA. He appeared in 65 matches for the Cavaliers, with 56 starts and logged 5,247 minutes in route to a Third Team All-ACC selection in 2019.

Donasiyano was one of four players to play every match in the last two seasons for the Cavaliers, scoring both goals in a 2-0 win over Pacific University to open the 2019 season, becoming the first Cavalier in a decade to score a brace in a season-opener.

