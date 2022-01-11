Transfer Tracker

Nashville pick defender Ahmed Longmire after SuperDraft trade with Colorado

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • NSH receive: No. 10 SuperDraft pick (select Ahmed Longmire)
  • COL receive: $125K GAM, $50K conditional, No. 26 SuperDraft pick

Nashville SC moved up in Tuesday’s 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas to select UCLA defender Ahmed Longmire, executing a trade with the Colorado Rapids.

To pick Longmire No. 10 overall (first round), Nashville sent $125,000 in General Allocation Money and $50,000 conditional GAM to Colorado. The Rapids also received the No. 26 overall pick (first round).

Longmire was a Pac-12 All-Conference player during his collegiate career. He spent two seasons at Utah Valley University before joining UCLA.

Nashville, one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams in 2021, have found success when drafting defenders in Jack Maher and Alistair Johnston (now at CF Montréal after offseason trade). 

Colorado, the Western Conference regular-season winner in 2022, are competing in the Concacaf Champions League this year and return most of their roster.

