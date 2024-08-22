Nancy, Crew aim to “write a legacy” in Leagues Cup final

As if on cue, the 5-foot-7 Uruguayan scored the opening goal of Wednesday’s Leagues Cup semifinal win over the Philadelphia Union with a diving header, Rossi alertly latching onto the rebound from Andre Blake ’s parry of a dipping cross/shot from Cucho Hernandez .

Wilfried Nancy spoke during the Columbus Crew ’s 2024 preseason of his desire to learn some Spanish, to better connect with his Latino players. Though it’s not clear how close the Frenchman is to fluency, he’s picked up enough of the language to give Crew attacker Diego Rossi some good-natured ribbing in recent weeks about his aerial ability, or perceived lack thereof.

Rossi would strike again later in the first half, finishing a chance created by Christian Ramirez ’s lovely chipped pass to restore the Crew’s lead for good after Daniel Gazdag ’s equalizer. It’s Rossi’s third brace of this year’s tournament, and he’s now scored in eight of Columbus’ last 10 matches, only one of which was a loss.

“I'm happy with him because before the game also, I teased him a bit with la cabeza, to score a goal like this, and he did it,” said Nancy with a grin. “So good for him and good for us.”

Home-field advantage

The Crew are usually dominant these days, particularly at Lower.com Field. This victory, which books their place in next year’s Concacaf Champions Cup regardless of what happens in the Leagues Cup final they will host on Sunday, takes their home record under Nancy to a remarkable 28W-2L-12D with a +59 goal differential. Since falling to Pachuca in the CCC final on June 1, they’ve lost just twice across all competitions.

Postgame, Union coach Jim Curtin paid warm tribute to his counterpart, marveling at the holistic nature of Nancy’s work, how effectively he’s coaxed high performance out of superstars and role players alike.

“They can hurt you a lot of different ways, and I think it's a credit to their coach,” said Curtin, pointing to the particular excellence of Rossi, Cucho and midfield general Darlington Nagbe, three dangerman his game plan sought, unsuccessfully, to mitigate.

“The complementary pieces, then with the three real dangerous ones that I highlight in the film session; ‘let's do our best on these three guys and try to force somebody else to beat you.’ It's always easier said than done. So again, that was our goal going into the night. And there were stretches of the game, I thought, where we did okay on Cucho, which is really hard to do, and we did okay on Rossi, but then in the key moments, the top players make the difference.”

The Crew posted 3.9 expected goals in this semifinal, more than triple that of Philly, who were more tenacious and resilient than the stats and scoreline would suggest. And while there are many components to Columbus’ success, Rossi, with the new wrinkles he’s adding to his already well-established quality, has come to exemplify the galvanizing effect of Nancy and his possession-centric game model.