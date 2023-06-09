MVP Power Rankings: Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar to repeat in 2023?

A first-place vote received 10 points, a second-place vote received five points, a third-place vote received three points, a fourth-place vote received two points and a fifth-place vote received one point. Messi received a vote too, but we decided to not count pre-emptive votes. Rules are rules.

Each month we check in with MLS talent, staff, writers and editors to get their thoughts on the Landon Donovan MLS MVP race so far. Seven ballots were cast for this one while everyone was distracted with scrolling through Lionel Messi updates .

It’s back. A somehow even more subjective rankings column than the regular Power Rankings. Not only do voters get to arbitrarily define “power,” but they get to do the same with “valuable.”

Cristian Espinoza - San Jose Earthquakes (4 points)

Daniel Gazdag - Philadelphia Union (3 points)

Brian White - Vancouver Whitecaps FC (1 point)

Eduard Löwen - St. Louis CITY SC (1 point)

Espinoza has admittedly cooled off a bit after a hot start. He opened May with a brace against LAFC in a huge win for the Earthquakes but hasn’t scored since. The good news is he at least found time to add a couple of assists before the month closed. He’s still among the league’s best in total goal contributions (13).

Meanwhile, it feels like Gazdag is just starting to pick up steam. He’s scored three times and delivered an assist over the last four games for Philly. He’s got a long way to go to match his 2022 output of 22 goals and 10 assists, but seven goals and eight assists halfway through the year is still remarkable production...[whispering now]...even if six of his seven goals have come through penalties.

Anyway, Löwen is back on the list for the second straight month after continuing to be a dominant force in the St. Louis midfield as they put together one of the best inaugural seasons in MLS history. He’s been excellent at…pretty much everything so far. He’s one of the league’s best midfielders in several categories so far and is powering St. Louis’ instant success.