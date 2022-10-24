Mr. Clutch: Which players have powered Conference Final berths?

Beforehand, let’s spotlight three players per club who have embraced the clutch gene that’s required when postseason soccer rolls around.

From there, the two clubs contending for MLS Cup silverware on Nov. 5 will be decided.

Austin FC visit LAFC in the Western Conference (3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN3), then New York City FC visit the Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference (8 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

Four teams (of 14 entrants) remain in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, and now single-elimination Conference Finals are set for this coming Sunday.

“He’s the MVP. He’s the best player in the league. He has been from start to finish,” Wolff said Sunday in a postgame interview with ESPN’s Jillian Sakovits at Q2 Stadium. “He demonstrates in the playoffs when games matter the most and we’re very proud and honored to have him. But these fans absolutely love him. He’s the most humble player. As you can see, he just tirelessly works and I’m super proud of him.”

This all comes on the heels of a 22g/7a ledger during the regular season, which made him a Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalist alongside Nashville SC ’s Hany Mukhtar . We’ll learn in the weeks ahead if Driussi’s won, but head coach Josh Wolff made his opinion well-known.

Driussi had two goals that sparked Austin’s comeback vs. Real Salt Lake in Round One, pushing a 2-2 draw into a penalty-kick shootout where he also beat Zac MacMath from the spot. The Argentine then scored a stunner against FC Dallas in the Conference Semifinals, a solo run and strike that stood as the game-winner in a 2-1 victory (first-ever W) over their Texas rivals.

“Being in Columbus , having Josh [Wolff] as my assistant coach, going to New York City and having Claudio [Reyna] as my general manager and them just kind of coming together here in Austin in the year that my contract is ending and I become a free agent,” Stuver said on The Call Up , “it was kind of just this perfect storm of things coming together where I knew I needed to take a chance to become a starter.”

It’s a continuation of Stuver’s impressive form, as his -4.02 G-xG value (goals minus expected goals) was fourth-best in MLS this year, per American Soccer Analysis. Surrounded by some familiar faces at a second-year club, he continually steps up.

Stuver was Austin’s shootout hero against RSL in Round One as the visitors missed three attempts, and he made an incredible kick-stop denial of FCD winger Jader Obrian in the Conference Semifinals.

In hindsight, it’s pretty wild that Stuver spent 2014-20 as a backup goalkeeper – and as a pool goalkeeper beforehand, getting short-term loans across MLS on an emergency basis. To say he’s taken his chance with Austin FC these past two years and run with it, especially now in the playoffs, might be an understatement.

Gabrielsen, who’s formed a partnership with Julio Cascante in the center of the park, is asked to do a fair amount in ATX’s possession-minded, forward-thinking system. He’ll wish he had RSL’s opener back ( Sergio Cordova ’s near-post header), but mostly has been solid this year.

It’s proven to be a shrewd signing by the Verde & Black, as Gabrielsen earned several MLS Team of the Week presented by Audi nods this year and was stellar against Dallas in the postseason’s second stage.

One of Austin’s biggest needs this past offseason, after finishing 12th in the Western Conference standings as an expansion club, was solidifying their center-back corps. Step in Ruben Gabrielsen , a 30-year-old Norwegian defender who’d spent his entire career in Europe.

It took Bouanga a while to get going in LAFC colors, but he’s stepping up at the perfect time.

The Black & Gold’s new DP forward scored the goal at Portland that secured their second Supporters’ Shield title in four years, then bagged a brace in the 3-2 El Trafico victory over the LA Galaxy in the Conference Semifinals. In the latter game, Bouanga’s corner-kick volley also set up Chicho Arango’s doorstep winner in the 93rd minute.

If that’s not the definition of being clutch, we don’t know what is.

“Denis did what he has shown from day one here in LA, but he finished plays,” head coach Steve Cherundolo said last Thursday evening. “He’s a threat 1-v-1, he’s a threat on set pieces, he’s a threat in combination play.

“… He’s physically and mentally a monster. I personally, as a right back, would not like to play against him. I probably would not have looked very good against him either. So I’m glad those days are behind me, but I’m extremely excited and proud to be his coach and of LAFC tonight.”