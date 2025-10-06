Moments of Matchday 38: Union Clinch Supporters Shield, Individual Awards Races Heat Up

Below is a selection of the notable performances and moments from the 15 matches played on the 38th matchday of the 2025 MLS regular season on Saturday, October 4, and Sunday, October 5.
Highlights of the matchday included:
- Philadelphia Union claimed the Supporters’ Shield title courtesy of a 1-0 win at home against New York City FC. Philadelphia Union were presented with the Supporters’ Shield in front of their home fans at Subaru Park on Saturday.
- After scoring his 18th goal of the season on Saturday night, Peter Musa equaled FC Dallas’ single season goalscoring record while keeping FC Dallas in the hunt an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
- With 60 points in 33 games played, San Diego FC has set the new MLS record for most points by an expansion team in their inaugural season. The total surpasses LAFC’s 57 points earned in their 2018 inaugural season.
- The chase for the Golden Boot presented by Audi and the Landon Donovan MVP Award heated up on Match Day 38, with Lionel Messi, Anders Dreyer, Sam Surridge and Denis Bouanga all making impacts for their respective teams.
- Playoff Picture: In addition to the Philadelphia Union’s Supporters Shield triumph, Austin FC and Portland Timbers clinched their playoff spots, while Houston Dynamo FC were eliminated from contention. View the complete Eastern and Western Conference tables HERE.
Philadelphia Union clinch Supporters Shield
Philadelphia Union (66 points, 20-7-6) entered the matchday knowing that a win at home against New York City FC (56 points, 18-13-2) would see them claim the Supporters’ Shield. Philadelphia showed tenacity and defensive solidity seeing out a 1-0 win behind Mikael Uhre’s 40th minute goal (Watch Here).
Philadelphia’s Shield triumph clinches home advantage at Subaru Park throughout the duration of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, as well as qualification for the 2026 Concacaf Champions League. By winning, Philadelphia also becomes only the second expansion team to win the Shield twice. (Watch the Celebrations Here).
The Union will finish their season on Decision Day (Saturday, October 18, 6:00 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV) on the road at Charlotte FC, while New York City hosts a rare Decision Day cross-conference match against Seattle Sounders FC. (Saturday, October 18, 6:00 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV)
Petar Musa and FC Dallas extend unbeaten streak, keep playoff hopes alive
Behind goals from Petar Musa and Patrickson Delgado, FC Dallas (41 points, 10-11-11) extended their unbeaten streak to a league-leading eight consecutive games. took another massive step towards qualification for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup playoffs by defeating LA Galaxy 2-1 on Saturday afternoon. Dallas currently sit in eighth position in the Western Conference with two games remaining in the season.
Despite falling behind early in the fourth minute to a Diego Fagundez powerful strike (Watch Here), Dallas showed the same fight that has contributed to their league-leading 23 points won from losing positions.
With Petar Musa’s club record 18th goal of the season (Watch Here) in the 35th minute and Ecuadorian winger Patrickson Delgado’s long-range shot (Watch Here), FC Dallas completed the comeback. FC Dallas are back in action Saturday, October 11, with an eye on an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot as they travel to face the LA Galaxy (10:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).
San Diego sets expansion club points record
By way of a 4-2 win over the Houston Dynamo, San Diego FC reached 60 points for the season, an MLS record for most points secured by an expansion team in its debut season. San Diego FC (60 points, 18-9-6) currently sit in first place in the Western Conference Standings, tide on points with the Vancouver Whitecaps (60 points, 16-6-9).
While Vancouver has a game in hand, San Diego will finish their season on the road against the Portland Timbers on Decision Day (Saturday, October 18, 9:00 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV) hoping to add to their record points total.
Individual excellence heats up Golden Boot, MVP races
Standout performances from Miami’s Lionel Messi, LAFC’s Denis Bouanga, Nashville’s Sam Surridge and San Diego’s Anders Dreyer have made significant impacts on the race for both the Golden Boot Presented by Audi and the Landon Donovan MVP award.
In a virtuoso performance against the New England Revolution on Saturday night, Inter Miami CF’s Lionel Messi pulled the strings despite not getting on the scoresheet. His three assists brought him up to a league-leading 41 goal contributions for the 2025 season, second only all-time to Carlos Vela's 49 goal contributions during the 2019 season. The highlight of the night was his first assist for Tadeo Allende, when he deftly controlled a driven pass from Jordi Alba, before delivering a perfectly weighted, no-look pass, to Allende to finish ( Watch Here).
Messi’s closest rival Anders Dreyer continued his impressive debut season with a two-goal performance during San Diego FC’s 4-2 win over Houston Dynamo FC, raising his goal contribution tally to 35 (17 goals and 18 assists). Watch Dreyer’s 2nd goal here which put San Diego up 3-2 in the 89th minute HERE.
On the top scorer front, Nashville SC forward Sam Surridge’s late goal rescued a point for the Coyotes against CF Montreal. After falling behind in the 9th minute, Nashville’s constant pressure was finally rewarded through Surridge’s brilliant diving header in the 81st minute (Watch Here). The goal was Nashville’s 56th of the season, setting a club record for most goals scored in a season, and keeping the energy high following their midweek U.S. Open Cup win.
Denis Bouanga’s late winner on Sunday Night Soccer vs Atlanta United FC kept him firmly in the hunt for the Golden Boot Presented by Audi and kept Los Angeles Football Club (16-7-8, 56 points) in the hunt for the Western Conference top seed. After being stifled throughout the first 85 minutes of the match, LAFC finally made the breakthrough after Denis Bouanga popped up with a smart finish at the back post to secure all three points for the Black and Gold ( Watch Here). The goal brings Bouanga’s total to 24 goals- tied with Lionel Messi atop the Golden Boot charts.