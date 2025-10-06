Moments of Matchday 38: Union Clinch Supporters Shield, Individual Awards Races Heat Up

Below is a selection of the notable performances and moments from the 15 matches played on the 38th matchday of the 2025 MLS regular season on Saturday, October 4, and Sunday, October 5. Highlights of the matchday included:

The Union will finish their season on Decision Day (Saturday, October 18, 6:00 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV) on the road at Charlotte FC, while New York City hosts a rare Decision Day cross-conference match against Seattle Sounders FC. (Saturday, October 18, 6:00 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV)

Philadelphia’s Shield triumph clinches home advantage at Subaru Park throughout the duration of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, as well as qualification for the 2026 Concacaf Champions League. By winning, Philadelphia also becomes only the second expansion team to win the Shield twice. ( Watch the Celebrations Here ).

Philadelphia Union (66 points, 20-7-6) entered the matchday knowing that a win at home against New York City FC (56 points, 18-13-2) would see them claim the Supporters’ Shield. Philadelphia showed tenacity and defensive solidity seeing out a 1-0 win behind Mikael Uhre’s 40 th minute goal ( Watch Here ).

With Petar Musa’s club record 18 th goal of the season ( Watch Here ) in the 35 th minute and Ecuadorian winger Patrickson Delgado’s long-range shot ( Watch Here ), FC Dallas completed the comeback. FC Dallas are back in action Saturday, October 11, with an eye on an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot as they travel to face the LA Galaxy (10:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

Despite falling behind early in the fourth minute to a Diego Fagundez powerful strike ( Watch Here ), Dallas showed the same fight that has contributed to their league-leading 23 points won from losing positions.

Behind goals from Petar Musa and Patrickson Delgado , FC Dallas (41 points, 10-11-11) extended their unbeaten streak to a league-leading eight consecutive games . took another massive step towards qualification for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup playoffs by defeating LA Galaxy 2-1 on Saturday afternoon. Dallas currently sit in eighth position in the Western Conference with two games remaining in the season.

While Vancouver has a game in hand, San Diego will finish their season on the road against the Portland Timbers on Decision Day (Saturday, October 18, 9:00 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV) hoping to add to their record points total.

By way of a 4-2 win over the Houston Dynamo, San Diego FC reached 60 points for the season, an MLS record for most points secured by an expansion team in its debut season . San Diego FC (60 points, 18-9-6) currently sit in first place in the Western Conference Standings, tide on points with the Vancouver Whitecaps (60 points, 16-6-9).

Individual excellence heats up Golden Boot, MVP races

Standout performances from Miami’s Lionel Messi, LAFC’s Denis Bouanga, Nashville’s Sam Surridge and San Diego’s Anders Dreyer have made significant impacts on the race for both the Golden Boot Presented by Audi and the Landon Donovan MVP award.

In a virtuoso performance against the New England Revolution on Saturday night, Inter Miami CF’s Lionel Messi pulled the strings despite not getting on the scoresheet. His three assists brought him up to a league-leading 41 goal contributions for the 2025 season, second only all-time to Carlos Vela's 49 goal contributions during the 2019 season. The highlight of the night was his first assist for Tadeo Allende, when he deftly controlled a driven pass from Jordi Alba, before delivering a perfectly weighted, no-look pass, to Allende to finish ( Watch Here).

Messi’s closest rival Anders Dreyer continued his impressive debut season with a two-goal performance during San Diego FC’s 4-2 win over Houston Dynamo FC, raising his goal contribution tally to 35 (17 goals and 18 assists). Watch Dreyer’s 2nd goal here which put San Diego up 3-2 in the 89th minute HERE.

On the top scorer front, Nashville SC forward Sam Surridge’s late goal rescued a point for the Coyotes against CF Montreal. After falling behind in the 9th minute, Nashville’s constant pressure was finally rewarded through Surridge’s brilliant diving header in the 81st minute (Watch Here). The goal was Nashville’s 56th of the season, setting a club record for most goals scored in a season, and keeping the energy high following their midweek U.S. Open Cup win.