MLS Week 7's top young-player performances

His passing wasn’t particularly clean, he turned the ball over more than is ideal and committed too many fouls. But when his team really, really needed some end product, the 22-year-old spotted his chance and took it. When Diaz switched on the afterburners to punish TFC’s reckless commitment of numbers forward on an early corner kick with a long, long run capped by a composed finish, it tilted the game in Columbus’ direction at a crucial juncture.