‘MLS Unites to Vote’ returns as League-wide initiative to inspire voter registration

Prior to National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, September 17, MLS has re-launched MLS Unites to Vote – the League-wide initiative that leverages enterprise-wide platforms to inspire fans and everyone across the MLS community to register to vote and participate in this year’s election.

The efforts of MLS Unites to Vote are a reflection of the League’s participation in the Civic Alliance, a nonpartisan coalition of more than 1,300 companies working together to encourage voter participation. In partnership with the Civic Alliance, MLS fans will be encouraged to text MLSVOTES to 26797 to check their status, register to vote, sign up for election reminders, and educate themselves on the election process.

"One of the most important responsibilities we have as citizens is to engage in local and national elections," said Don Garber, Commissioner of Major League Soccer. "With the powerful platforms and resources of our League and Clubs, Major League Soccer recognizes the importance of reminding everyone to check their status and inspiring MLS fans and the entire soccer community to register to vote."