‘MLS Unites to Vote’ returns as League-wide initiative to inspire voter registration

Prior to National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, September 17, MLS has re-launched MLS Unites to Vote – the League-wide initiative that leverages enterprise-wide platforms to inspire fans and everyone across the MLS community to register to vote and participate in this year’s election.
The efforts of MLS Unites to Vote are a reflection of the League’s participation in the Civic Alliance, a nonpartisan coalition of more than 1,300 companies working together to encourage voter participation. In partnership with the Civic Alliance, MLS fans will be encouraged to text MLSVOTES to 26797 to check their status, register to vote, sign up for election reminders, and educate themselves on the election process.
"One of the most important responsibilities we have as citizens is to engage in local and national elections," said Don Garber, Commissioner of Major League Soccer. "With the powerful platforms and resources of our League and Clubs, Major League Soccer recognizes the importance of reminding everyone to check their status and inspiring MLS fans and the entire soccer community to register to vote."
MLS is providing resources and programming on League platforms and at stadiums on matchdays that emphasize the importance of voting and explain the registration process. In addition, several MLS clubs are hosting Voter Registration Drives at their upcoming matches, including LAFC, LA Galaxy, Houston Dynamo FC, Minnesota United FC, Philadelphia Union, San Jose Earthquakes, and Real Salt Lake. Select clubs are opening their stadiums to serve as Polling Places, including Charlotte FC, Inter Miami CF, Seattle Sounders FC, and LA Galaxy.
"Major League Soccer is equipping its fans and community with tools to register and vote," said Mollie Ferro-Hart, Director of the Civic Alliance. "By advocating for nonpartisan civic participation, MLS is contributing to a democracy where all Americans can make their votes and voices count. We are grateful to Major League Soccer for their impact as a member of the Civic Alliance."