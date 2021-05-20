MLS to conduct Waivers for 3 players following conclusion of NCAA season

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Jacob Montes – Georgetown

With the 2020-21 college soccer season concluding, MLS has announced that three players will be made available during the Waivers process.

Stanford goalkeeper Andrew Thomas is a pre-signed player, while Indiana defender Spencer Glass and Georgetown midfielder Jacob Montes can also be selected. Glass was previously in the Chicago Fire FC Academy and Montes has competed for the Portland Timbers Academy. Glass and Montes are coming off their senior years.

Thomas, who has played for Watford FC's Academy, is a three-time All-Pac-12 First Team selection. Glass was recently named to the All-Big Ten First Team, while Montes is a former Big East Midfielder of the Year who helped Georgetown win the 2019 NCAA Division I national title.

The Waiver Order is determined by points per game in the current standings once all teams have teams have played at least three regular-season games, with the team posting the lowest points per game at the time of Waivers selecting first.

Due to the unique circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, this opportunity exists outside of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. The Waiver process will conclude on Monday, May 24.

