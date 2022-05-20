MLS summer friendly schedule: Arsenal, Barca, Chelsea & more await

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

MLS fans can watch some of Europe's top teams in-person this summer, as clubs from around the league will host friendlies against perennial UEFA Champions League contenders and more.

MLS summer friendlies: Schedule vs. European teams
Match
When
Where
Inter Miami CF vs. Barcelona
July 19, 7:30 pm ET
DRV PNK Stadium
D.C. United vs. Bayern Munich
July 20, 7:30 pm ET
Audi Field
Minnesota United vs. Everton
July 20, 8 pm ET
Allianz Field
Charlotte FC vs. Chelsea
July 20, time TBA
Bank of America Stadium
Orlando City vs. Arsenal
July 20, time TBA
Exploria Stadium
New York Red Bulls vs. Barcelona
July 30, 7 pm ET
Red Bull Arena
Match Summaries
;

Inter Miami CF vs. Barcelona

When: July 19 at 7:30 pm ET
Where: DRV PNK Stadium
Ticket information

Inter Miami CF will host the first of two friendlies between La Liga powerhouse Barcelona against MLS clubs this summer. Barcelona roster a prominent US international in fullback Sergiño Dest.

D.C. United vs. Bayern Munich

When: July 20 at 7:30 pm ET
Where: Audi Field
Ticket information

D.C. United will host an Audi Football Summit friendly with German giant Bayern Munich. The matchup will showcase DCU against the 31-time Bundesliga champions and six-time UEFA Champions League winners, who feature Vancouver Whitecaps FC product and Canada star Alphonso Davies.

Minnesota United FC vs. Everton

When: July 20 at 8 pm ET
Where: Allianz Field
Ticket information

Minnesota United FC head coach Adrian Heath will meet the club where he became a star player in the 1980s when the Loons host Everton. Heath played for Everton from 1982-1988, scoring 94 goals in 308 appearances while winning two league titles in 1985 and 1987.

Orlando City SC vs. Arsenal

When: July 20 (Kickoff time TBA)
Where: Exploria Stadium
Ticket information

Orlando City SC will host three-time English Premier League champions Arsenal, with the Gunners soon rostering Colorado Rapids defender Auston Trusty and New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner. The friendly will precede a stateside all-EPL matchup between Arsenal and Chelsea at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on July 23 for the Florida Cup.

Charlotte FC vs. Chelsea

When: July 20 (Kickoff time TBA)
Where: Bank of America Stadium
Ticket information

Charlotte FC will host their first-ever international friendly when the expansion side welcomes Chelsea. The Blues' roster includes US international captain Christian Pulisic, as well as other global stars in N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount and Edouard Mendy.

New York Red Bulls vs. Barcelona

When: July 30 at 7 pm ET
Where: Red Bull Arena
Ticket information

Barcelona will make their next stop on the East Coast for a friendly against the New York Red Bulls, the first time the clubs will have faced off against each other at RBA. They also met in 2006 and 2008 at Giants Stadium.

Minnesota United FC Orlando City SC New York Red Bulls Inter Miami CF Charlotte FC D.C. United
"He's close": FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez nearing USMNT roster

"He's close": FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez nearing USMNT roster
MLS Cup 2022 odds: Where is the sharp money going?
Betting odds

MLS Cup 2022 odds: Where is the sharp money going?
Real Salt Lake's Bobby Wood on growing up Asian and what it's like to be a role model
Extratime

Real Salt Lake's Bobby Wood on growing up Asian and what it's like to be a role model
Who's in and who's out? Gregg Berhalter addresses USMNT roster for June camp
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Who's in and who's out? Gregg Berhalter addresses USMNT roster for June camp
FIFA to reveal host cities for World Cup 2026 on June 16

FIFA to reveal host cities for World Cup 2026 on June 16
US Soccer board passes new policies on hiring equity, discriminatory chants
National Writer: Charles Boehm

US Soccer board passes new policies on hiring equity, discriminatory chants
Top Storylines Heading into Week 13! | Headlines
1:31

Top Storylines Heading into Week 13! | Headlines
Bobby Wood on his experiences growing up
7:43

Bobby Wood on his experiences growing up
Howard Webb on centralizing VAR
19:52

Howard Webb on centralizing VAR
Why things are fine in Philly
1:39

Why things are fine in Philly
