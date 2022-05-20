MLS summer friendly schedule: Arsenal, Barca, Chelsea & more await

MLS fans can watch some of Europe's top teams in-person this summer, as clubs from around the league will host friendlies against perennial UEFA Champions League contenders and more.
|
Match
|
When
|
Where
|
Inter Miami CF vs. Barcelona
|
July 19, 7:30 pm ET
|
DRV PNK Stadium
|
D.C. United vs. Bayern Munich
|
July 20, 7:30 pm ET
|
Audi Field
|
Minnesota United vs. Everton
|
July 20, 8 pm ET
|
Allianz Field
|
Charlotte FC vs. Chelsea
|
July 20, time TBA
|
Bank of America Stadium
|
Orlando City vs. Arsenal
|
July 20, time TBA
|
Exploria Stadium
|
New York Red Bulls vs. Barcelona
|
July 30, 7 pm ET
|
Red Bull Arena
Inter Miami CF vs. Barcelona
When: July 19 at 7:30 pm ET
Where: DRV PNK Stadium
Ticket information
Inter Miami CF will host the first of two friendlies between La Liga powerhouse Barcelona against MLS clubs this summer. Barcelona roster a prominent US international in fullback Sergiño Dest.
D.C. United vs. Bayern Munich
When: July 20 at 7:30 pm ET
Where: Audi Field
Ticket information
D.C. United will host an Audi Football Summit friendly with German giant Bayern Munich. The matchup will showcase DCU against the 31-time Bundesliga champions and six-time UEFA Champions League winners, who feature Vancouver Whitecaps FC product and Canada star Alphonso Davies.
Minnesota United FC vs. Everton
When: July 20 at 8 pm ET
Where: Allianz Field
Ticket information
Minnesota United FC head coach Adrian Heath will meet the club where he became a star player in the 1980s when the Loons host Everton. Heath played for Everton from 1982-1988, scoring 94 goals in 308 appearances while winning two league titles in 1985 and 1987.
Orlando City SC vs. Arsenal
When: July 20 (Kickoff time TBA)
Where: Exploria Stadium
Ticket information
Orlando City SC will host three-time English Premier League champions Arsenal, with the Gunners soon rostering Colorado Rapids defender Auston Trusty and New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner. The friendly will precede a stateside all-EPL matchup between Arsenal and Chelsea at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on July 23 for the Florida Cup.
Charlotte FC vs. Chelsea
When: July 20 (Kickoff time TBA)
Where: Bank of America Stadium
Ticket information
Charlotte FC will host their first-ever international friendly when the expansion side welcomes Chelsea. The Blues' roster includes US international captain Christian Pulisic, as well as other global stars in N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount and Edouard Mendy.
New York Red Bulls vs. Barcelona
When: July 30 at 7 pm ET
Where: Red Bull Arena
Ticket information
Barcelona will make their next stop on the East Coast for a friendly against the New York Red Bulls, the first time the clubs will have faced off against each other at RBA. They also met in 2006 and 2008 at Giants Stadium.